All the methods to get shinies in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on Switch. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Throughout the titles of the franchise, we have seen different methods to get multicolored Pokémon. Below you can see all forms available in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

All methods to get Shiny Pokémon

By breeding Pokémon : By breeding using Pokémon from different regions, the chances of obtaining a Shiny Pokémon increase considerably, although they do not make it easy.

: By breeding using Pokémon from different regions, the chances of obtaining a Shiny Pokémon increase considerably, although they do not make it easy. In random encounters : There is a low chance that a Pokémon will appear in its Shiny form in the wild.

: There is a low chance that a Pokémon will appear in its Shiny form in the wild. We can also find shiny Pokémon in the lairs located in the Underground Grottoes .

. Using the Pokéradar– This feature will be available after you have received the National Pokédex. Thanks to this object we can search for specific Pokémon and it can also help us to carry out chains of encounters, which will increase the chances of finding a shiny to 1/99 after 40 encounters with the same species.

