All series, films and documentaries released on Movistar +, Prime Video, Apple TV + and Disney + in July 2021

Nicole Kidman’s new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, or the return of Modern love with Lucy Boyton and Kit Harrington, are some of the premieres of Prime Video. Hunting for love with Lily James is one of the Movistar + bets, and Disney + wants What If…?, one of the most anticipated series of the year, be his new pitch.

After knowing Netflix premieres the time comes to know what they will be all the series, films and documentaries of Movistar +, Prime Video, Apple TV + and Disney +, that we will be able to see in August on the platforms.

All series released in July from Movistar +, Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +

Hunting for love





This three-episode miniseries stars Lily James and Emily Beecham as leads, and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, this romantic drama adapts Nancy Mitford’s novel of the same name from 1945 . A three-part miniseries that follows two women eager to start living.

When? August 2nd in Movistar + .

Hunting For Love 2 ｦ (Asteroid Books)

Cruel summer

Set in the nineties , this psychological thriller focuses on the disappearance of a popular girl and how another, with no apparent relationship to the first, goes from being a sweet and shy girl to the most popular in the city, to later become the most hated in the United States. Told from different alternative points of view, it takes place over three summers.

When? August 6th on Prime Video .

Mr corman

Created, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mr corman follows the life of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade who teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. A dramedia that promises a lot .

When? August 6 on Apple TV +.

What If…?

Has become one of the most anticipated series of the year, and this animated series comes to fill the void that Marvel fans have behind the premiere of Black widow . A series in which they show us what would have happened to slightly change the script of some of our favorite Marvel movies .

When? August 11 on Disney +.

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription for 89.99 euros / year.

Modern Love (Season 2)

These eight episodes result in a new season of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations, based on the column and podcast of the same name The New York Times. In this new edition we will meet Kit Harrington, Lucy Boyton or Anna Paquin among others . A series that we are looking forward to retaking after success of its first season .

When? August 13 on Prime Video .

Nine Perfect Strangers

The creators of Big little Lies They return with a new series focused on an exclusive health and wellness center that promises the recovery and transformation of people. East thriller starring Nicole Kidman It has everything we want, including a dark story that just with the trailer has us hooked.

When? August 20 on Prime Video .

Subscribe to Amazon Prime and enjoy free shipping and all Prime Video content for only 36 euros a year.

Only murders in the building

Selena Gómez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are the protagonists of the new Hulu comedy that will arrive at Disney + at the end of August. We already love the synopsis, and it is that it focuses on some neighbors who are fans of the true crime series and decide to solve a crime with all the knowledge that television has given them. You win.

When? August 31 on Disney +.

More series to premiere in July 2021

Preacher T4 (August 5 on Prime Video)

T4 (August 5 on Prime Video) Down There T1-5 (August 6 on Disney +)

Empire T5 (August 6 on Disney +)

T5 (August 6 on Disney +) The Black Book (August 10 in Movistar +)

Riverdale T5 second part (August 12 in Movistar +)

T5 second part (August 12 in Movistar +) Aliases T1-5 (August 13 on Disney +)

Tyrant S1-3 (August 13 on Disney +)

L: Generation Q T2 (August 15 at Movistar +)

T2 (August 15 at Movistar +) Everything is going to be fine T2 (August 20 in Movistar +)

Silent Witness S23 (August 20 on Movistar +)

Truth Be Told (August 20 on Apple TV +)

(August 20 on Apple TV +) Conviction (August 23 in Movistar +)

Diary of a Future President S2 (August 18 on Disney +)

Bob’s Burgers S11 (August 20 on Disney +)

Criminal Minds: Suspicious Behavior (Aug 20 on Disney +)

I know who you are (August 20 on Disney +)

American horror story T1 to 9 (August 27 on Disney +)

T1 to 9 (August 27 on Disney +) See T2 (August 27 on Apple TV +)

The premiere documentaries on Movistar +, Prime Video and Disney +

Whitney





Whitney Houston was for years at the peak of success selling more than 200 million records worldwide, but her family demons, addictions or sexual tendencies surrounded the diva and plunged her into a spiral of self-destruction from which she could never get out. Kevin MacDonald reconstructs this tale of the singer in which there are testimonies of his mother or brothers and that shows some unpublished personal photographs and recordings.

When? August 8 in Movistar + .

Discovering Monaco





The Principality of Monaco is the second smallest country in the world, famous for being a financial, tourist and tax haven center, for its Casino, for its huge yachts and above all, for its royal family. This documentary series includes an exclusive interview with Prince Albert and show part of the glamor of this place .

When? August 19 in Movistar + .

Lady di





When 24 years have passed since his death, this production on Princess Diana based on never-before-heard testimonies and in archive images rarely seen. This documentary, directed by Bafta winner Jemma Chisnall, reflects on the complexity behind Lady Di’s public image and that the media projected.

When? August 31 in Movistar + .

More documentaries coming to Disney +, Movistar + and Prime Video in August

Belushi (August 5 on Movistar +)

Head Above Water (August 6 on Prime Video)

Paul McCartney’s Get Back (August 6 on Movistar +)

The secret life of the museum (August 9 in Movistar +)

Joy Division (August 15 on Movistar +)

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (August 13 on Movistar +)

Maze of Errors (August 13 on Disney +)

Raising a mass murderer (August 19 in Movistar +)

Big Weekend: the BBC Radio 1 festival (August 20 on Movistar +)

OJ: Made in America (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) 42 to 1 (August 20 on Disney +)

Be Water (August 20 on Disney +)

Chasing Tyson (August 20 on Disney +)

Michael Jordan’s Decision (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) Lance (August 20 on Disney +)

Softie: assault on power (August 25 in Movistar +)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (August 25 on Disney +)

The Killers in concert (August 27 at Movistar +)

Fernando T2 (August 27 on Prime Video)

That One Word: Feyenoord (August 27 on Disney +)

Premiere movies on Movistar + and Prime Video

City of lies





Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker star in this thriller based on true events on the investigation of the murders of the mythical rappers 2Pac and Notorious BIG. Directed by Brad Furman, it is a police drama of a fact that, years later, remains in the collective imagination of America’s black community’s problems with the police .

When? August 13 in Movistar + .

Snail house

This psychological thriller, adapted from the novel of the same title by Sandra García Nieto , is starring Javier Rey and Paz Vega and hits Amazon just a month after its theatrical release. Directed by newcomer Macarena Astorga, it also has Norma Martínez, Pedro Casablanc, Elvira Mínguez and Vicente Vergara in the cast. Pintón.

When? August 20 on Prime Video .

The snail house (NEW NARRATIVE)

Premiere movies on Prime Video, Movistar + and Disney +

To the Horizon (August 1 on Prime Video)

Saint Maud (August 1 on Movistar +)

Boss Level (August 4 on Prime Video)

The bee club reigns. Unpublished cinema (August 4 on Movistar +)

Stuber express (August 6 on Disney +)

(August 6 on Disney +) An Exceptional Gift (August 6 on Disney +)

The witches of Roald Dahl (August 6 in Movistar +)

Grizzly Territory (August 6 on Disney +)

Agora (August 6 on Disney +)

(August 6 on Disney +) Spanish Movie (August 6 on Disney +)

(August 6 on Disney +) Los Elfkins (August 7 on Movistar +)

The lighthouse (August 8 on Prime Video)

(August 8 on Prime Video) Animal graveyard (August 9 on Prime Video)

The Magic Park (August 9 on Prime Video)

Take me Home. Unpublished cinema (August 10 in Movistar +)

Listen. Unpublished cinema (August 10 in Movistar +)

Libertad (August 11 in Movistar +)

Zombies 2 (August 13 on Disney +)

The child (August 13 on Disney +)

(August 13 on Disney +) Revenge (August 13 on Disney +)

(August 13 on Disney +) Perfume (August 13 on Disney +)

(August 13 on Disney +) Hurricane Carter (August 13 on Disney +)

Complete Evangelion Saga (August 13 on Prime Video)

Clifton Hill. Unpublished cinema (August 18 in Movistar +)

I desire you (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) Marrowbone’s Secret (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) Revenge 2 (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) Runaway (August 20 on Disney +)

The minimal island (August 20 on Disney +)

(August 20 on Disney +) Wild (August 20 in Movistar +)

Lupine III: The First (August 21 on Movistar +)

Cats (August 22 on Prime Video)

(August 22 on Prime Video) The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (August 22 on Prime Video)

(August 22 on Prime Video) Danny Boy. Unpublished cinema (August 25 in Movistar +)

Pete, The Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas (August 27 on Prime Video)

3 weddings too many (August 27 on Disney +)

(August 27 on Disney +) Revenge 3 (August 27 on Disney +)

(August 27 on Disney +) Water for Elephants (August 27 on Disney +)

The Pan’s Labyrinth (August 27 on Disney +)

(August 27 on Disney +) Mission to Mars (August 27 on Disney +)

Cruella – No Premium Access (August 27 on Disney +)

Burn. Unpublished cinema (August 28 in Movistar +)

Wonder Woman 1984 (August 27 on Movistar +)

UglyDolls: Extraordinarily Ugly (August 29 on Prime Video)

Samsam. Unpublished cinema (August 29 in Movistar +)

Fukushima (August 31 on Movistar +)

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | Nine Perfect Strangers