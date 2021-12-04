Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form: Their Love Story

The 35-year-old actress Alexandra daddario soon will say “Yes, I want” to the producer Andrew Form 52-year-old with whom compromised this week, as confirmed by his representative to E! News. But how did your love story? We will tell you more about their relationship and what we know about their next wedding here.

Did Alexandra Daddario confirm that she is engaged to Andrew Form?

The announcement came after Daddario was photographed this Wednesday shopping in Los Angeles, while wearing a large ring of diamonds on his left ring finger. The actress later wrote a long dedication to her future husband on Instagram on Thursday, although she did not directly confirm the news.

“This man is absolutely wonderful, he handles nonsense, nonsense, losses, life, difficulties, with grace and compassion very well. You are a loving, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive father “, says part of the great message that she dedicated to her future husband, Alexandra Daddario (who is an actress who conquered Hollywood from her first movies, like the saga of ‘Percy Jackson’, ‘Guardians of the Bay’ and ‘When we first met’.

Who is Andrew Form?

For those who do not know, we tell you that the fiancé of Alexandra daddario is a renowned American film producer.

His most famous works include ‘The Purge’, ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Quiet Place’ (1 and 2) and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’. Additionally, Andrew is the co-founder, along with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, of a company that makes horror films.

How did Alexandra and Andrew meet and how did their relationship start?

So much Alexandra daddario What Andrew Form They tend to be very discreet with their private life, however, it is most likely that both have met through mutual friends (related to the world of cinema), in some exclusive event or even on the set of a movie.