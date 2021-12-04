Alec Baldwin shuts up George Clooney and his gun control for getting where they don’t call him

Alec baldwin goes through one of the most delicate moments of his professional life after the accident on the set of the filming of the film Rust That killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza badly injured.

Since it was known that the veteran actor was involved in this event, being the person who held the weapon, his name has filled headlines of all kinds. And is that While some celebrities showed their support for the Hollywood star, others like George Clooney were more critical. But the aforementioned has not stood idly by and has responded in a forceful way to the actor and director after getting into where they do not call him.

Alec Baldwin in the interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News’ Good Morning America (Photo by Jeff Neira / ABC via Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the set of Rust last October 21 has made rivers of ink flow in recent weeks. And is that the accident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reopened the debate on safety and use of firearms in the film industry. Without going any further Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of The Squid Game, ridiculed Hollywood arguing that real bullets are not used in filming in South Korea, and even Donald Trump’s party took advantage of the tragedy to make viral news.

In addition, George Clooney was also very harsh in his statements about the lack of security on the set. In Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he emphasized the importance of taking extreme precautionary measures and for this he explained the method he follows when he has to handle a weapon in a scene. “I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who hands you the gun, the person responsible for the gun, is someone from the props or the gunsmith. Point”, he pointed out while adding that “Every time they hand me a gun on set, I look at it, open it, show it to the person I’m pointing at, show it to the team and when I’m done, I return it to the armory”.

Continue reading the story

“Maybe Alec did that, I hope he did, but the problem is that ammunition is complicated. Because they look like real bullets. They have a small hole in the back where someone has removed the powder “added the 60-year-old actor, showing off his experience and knowledge just when a colleague, Baldwin, was in the middle of an investigation and there was no clear information about what happened.

George Clooney attends the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2021 in London, England (Photo by Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

George Clooney even went further in his speech, blaming negligence in hiring the team as a possible cause of the tragedy that has shaken the film industry and that, inevitably, has brought to mind the death of Brandon Lee who died in a similar accident. during the filming of The Raven in 1993.

Well, last Thursday night an interview with Alec Baldwin was broadcast on the US network ABC News where, on the one hand, he recounted everything that happened in relation to the accident, ensuring that the gun went off but that he did not pull the trigger. But also the actor of Rust responded to George Clooney after he, like many other celebrities, got in to comment.

Alec Baldwin said he was not aware that he had shot Halyna Hutchins until some time after the accident. “I thought to myself: Did he pass out? The notion that there was a real bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until it was probably 45 minutes or an hour.”, recognized the journalist George Stephanopoulos.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a Twitter video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Likewise Alec Baldwin, who described the events for the first time by assuring that he was rehearsing a scene with a revolver in front of the cinematographer while she was studying the frame of the shot, He insisted that he never pulled the trigger and that, in fact, he still does not know where that bullet came from. “Someone put live ammunition in that gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the building.”, affirmed at the same time that he assured not feel guilty because “someone is responsible for what happened“but it’s not him.



In the interview, which incidentally was broadcast the same week that New Mexico investigators have ordered the registration of the company that supplied the weapons and ammunition for the filming of Rust, Alec Baldwin He also finished off George Clooney after he stressed that the actors are responsible for ensuring that the weapons used in the filming are not loaded.

“Well, there were many people who felt that it was necessary to contribute some comment on the situation, which did not really help at all“, he expressed at one point.

In the same way he commented that “If your protocol is to check the gun all the time, fine, good for you. Good for you. I probably handled guns as much as any other actor in movies with an average career, never shooting or being shot by someone. And at the time, he had a protocol. And I was never disappointed“.

The 63-year-old actor also answered why he never checked his gun: “What someone taught me years ago was: if I took a pistol and pulled out a magazine or tampered with the chamber, they would take the pistol away from me and have to remake it. [el trabajo de seguridad y revisión de nuevo]”.

© Gtres (SplashNews.com author)

With his speech, Alec Baldwin made it clear that he was far from ignorant of the decades-old safety rules used on film sets, Justifying that he was taught otherwise because if he opens to review then the manager must do his job again.

In other words, even though George Clooney noted that he takes extra steps to personally make sure the gun is not loaded before shooting on set, Alec Baldwin preferred to emphasize the trust in the work team. Therefore, although the 60-year-old interpreter insisted that such security measures were obvious to anyone, taking into account the tragedies in this line that have occurred for decades, the protagonist of Rust he has simply silenced him by going where they do not call him.

More stories that may interest you: