AirPods Pro with MagSafe have 1,500 pesos discount

It was in the middle of October when Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro models to the public, with the news that they include the company’s new chipset: the M1 Pro and M1 Max. These began to be sold not long ago in their stores, but now they also arrived at Amazon Mexico.

Of course, not all the variants that were listed in the store are available and in the absence of the most basic model being added, for now the lowest price at which these laptops are available on Amazon is 62,599 pesos in Space Gray and Silver.

MacBook Pro 2021 available in Amazon Mexico

All variants available have free shipping and unlike its official store where it marks that delivery could be until the end of the month, here users with Amazon Prime can enjoy next day delivery.

In addition to this, there is also the possibility of making the payment in up to 15 months without interest with participating cards and there is the option to add a accidental damage insurance with coverage of two or three years. The available models are as follows.

MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 16-core GPU, 16GB / 512GB SSD – Space Gray – 66.99 pesos

MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Pro, 14-inch, 16-core GPU, 16GB / 1TB SSD – Silver – 66.99 pesos

MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 16-core GPU, 16GB / 512GB SSD – Silver – 66.99 pesos

MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 16-core GPU, 16GB / 1TB SSD – Silver – 70,999 pesos

MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Max, 16-inch, 32-core GPU, 32GB / 1TB SSD – Silver – 93,999 pesos

AirPods Pro sale

At the event held in October we also learned about the third generation AirPods that actually appeared in the store during El Buen Fin 2021. Despite rumors pointing to a second of the AirPods Pro. What ended up happening with this version is that now they are also sold with MagSafe charger.





New AirPods Pro (with MagSafe charging case)

These had a small price adjustment compared to the previous version, going from 5,499 to 5,999 pesos, although at this time we can see them with their first reduction in Amazon Mexico, having a 25% discount, which leaves this version at 4,499 pesos.

Also with free shipping, next-day delivery for Amazon Prime users, additional accidental damage insurance, and interest-free monthly payments with participating cards.

