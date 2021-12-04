After the praise of Xavi, Guarded gives his best game of the season against Barcelona

Andrew Saved commanded the victory of Real Betis over Barcelona, ​​and it is that the Mexican midfielder began the play of the goal that gave the Betis three points and that led the Catalans to lose the first league game under the era of Xavi Hernandez.

The ‘Principle’ was the starter and played the entire game. It was located in the double containment next to Guido Rodriguez by orders of Manuel Pellegrini, who moved his team little in search of the three units and continue in UEFA positions Champions League.

Andrés Guarded celebration after triumph over Betis Getty Images

Andrés had his best game so far this season, and that is because he accumulated 44 touches of the ball and hit 25 of the 29 passes he gave, in addition to receiving five fouls (due to his great projection) and had two interceptions of the ball .

In the season he has 14 games played and 86 percent of passes completed so far this season. In addition, he won the title with Pellegrini and that led him to take the captaincy of the team.

The Betis He was not intimidated at the Camp Nou and gave one of the most complete games of the season. Juanmi and Sergio Canales were the main weapons of the Helipolitans on the attack and put the culé behind in a predicament.

The Barcelona He tried to go to the front, but could not find a way to worry Rui Silva and the attack led by Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho, who was one of the most active in the first half, could do little.

Even at Betis a goal was disallowed for out of place by Juanmi, and it is that the white-and-green attacker deflected a ball that left Marc-André ter Stegen no option, but the assistant raised the flag and annulled the goal.

Then, the heliopoltans realized the damage they could do with speed in the upper zone and thus complicate a defense that was slow. Was when Andrew Saved leaked a ball on the right wing that Channels received and drove to the area, then gave up for Cristian Tello and he for Juanmi, who defined in the area without problems.

With both the Spanish, the Betis remained, for the moment, in the third position of the general table of The league and in positions of UEFA champions league, Meanwhile he Boat he’s still struggling to find a playstyle that takes him to the next level.