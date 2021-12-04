A teacher in China goes viral after throwing in Genshin Impact’s porridge – Kudasai

A quirky video from China went viral on the comment forums this week. It turns out that in a school (apparently a high school because of the age of the students), a student asked the teacher to test the gacha mechanics of a video game, in this case Genshin Impact. The professor agreed and projected the screen of the boy’s smartphone, showing his intent at mechanics.

The video went viral due to the students’ reactions to the perplexed attitude of the teacher, who had no idea what was happening. In his ten shots, he got “Rosaria, The Unholy Blessed“, A four-star character, exciting his students, who began to shout”Hu Tao! Hu Tao! Hu Tao!“, Referring to one of the characters. A little later it gets to “Keqing, the Conductor of Thunder“, A five-star character, further exciting his students. On the other hand, although this video is hardly viral in the comment forums in Japan, it must have been recorded in mid-November, due to the banner that was active at that time.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Otakomu

© miHoYo