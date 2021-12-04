A stand-in for Hugh Jackman? Kevin Feige responds to casting rumors of a new Wolverine

Bad news is confirmed for the followers of the X-Men. Over the past few months there had been speculation about a possible return of this particular band of heroes, especially that of Wolverine, whose latest installment, ‘Logan’, left viewers wanting more.

Despite this seemingly favorable and expected situation to resume the stories of these characters, Kevin Feige, the most important producer in the Marvel company, has denied that there is a return plan for the X-Men or ‘Wolverine’, confirming that everything is simple conjecture.

When asked about the X-Men in an interview with Collider, the producer offered an answer. concise, but very clear, a full-fledged “no” that cleared doubts.

Much of the speculation that had to do with this whole issue derived from the premiere of the new Marvel series, ‘WandaVision’, which will star Scarlet Witch and Vision. As many followers will know, Scarlet Witch is Magneto’s daughter (the main enemy of the X-Men) in the comics, a relationship that has caused talk about this possible inclusion of the X-Men.

However, it all appears to be speculation as confirmed by Feige. The only sure thing is that the premiere of ‘WandaVision’ is almost here, since this January 15 the series will have its launch to clear all doubts.

