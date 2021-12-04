A gift for this 50 “Samsung Smart TV, only € 493!
When buying a new television, most people tend to look at models with a large screen that allows them to enjoy a cinema experience without leaving home. If you are one of them and you are thinking of renewing your old TV for a Smart TV, now you have the option of getting this model of 50 inch Samsung at a price that you will not believe.
The model in question is the Samsung 50AU8005, a 4K resolution TV and a Crystal UHD panel made up of crystalline inorganic nanoparticles capable of purely reproducing more than one billion colors without degrading over time.
High-quality images with a spectacular design
A Smart TV compatible with content HDR10 + and with Contrast Enhancer, which allows us to enjoy images with an incredible level of detail and depth in each scene thanks to the analysis of each image in real time to create the most natural tones possible.
This Samsung TV stands out for being one of the Smart TVs compatible with the Alexa assistant, which allows us to send certain voice commands to the TV to play our favorite content in hands-free mode. It must also be said that it has other very interesting functions such as Tap View, which gives us the possibility to connect the mobile with this Samsung Smart TV with a simple touch to duplicate the content that we are playing on the phone directly on the large screen of our living room.
Thanks to Motion Xcelerator It is possible to enjoy much sharper and more fluid moving images, as it is a technology capable of automatically adding more frames from the source itself.
On an aesthetic level, it is one of the Samsung Smart TVs that have the AirSlim design from the manufacturer, which stands out for having an ultra-thin screen with almost priceless frames and a height-adjustable base. A television whose dimensions are 118.3 x 68.46 x 25.7 cm, including the stand, and weighing about 11.6 kilograms.
50 ″ Samsung Smart TV at crazy prices
The recommended sale price that we find for this Samsung Smart TV on Amazon is 629 euros, but at the moment we can get it on sale with an attractive discount. Specifically, Amazon has applied a 21% discount, which represents a saving of just over 135 euros. In this way, the final sale price for this 50-inch Samsung TV is nothing. more than 493.90 euros.
A price that we can pay at the time of placing the order or postpone it and pay it in four installments of 123.48 euros for a maximum period of 90 days and financed at 0% interest. The offer includes the expenses of free shipping and a delivery period of one week, except for those who are Amazon Prime customers, in which case they can receive this Samsung Smart TV at home within four business days.