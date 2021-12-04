A gift for this 50 “Samsung Smart TV, only € 493!

The model in question is the Samsung 50AU8005, a 4K resolution TV and a Crystal UHD panel made up of crystalline inorganic nanoparticles capable of purely reproducing more than one billion colors without degrading over time.

High-quality images with a spectacular design

A Smart TV compatible with content HDR10 + and with Contrast Enhancer, which allows us to enjoy images with an incredible level of detail and depth in each scene thanks to the analysis of each image in real time to create the most natural tones possible.

This Samsung TV stands out for being one of the Smart TVs compatible with the Alexa assistant, which allows us to send certain voice commands to the TV to play our favorite content in hands-free mode. It must also be said that it has other very interesting functions such as Tap View, which gives us the possibility to connect the mobile with this Samsung Smart TV with a simple touch to duplicate the content that we are playing on the phone directly on the large screen of our living room.