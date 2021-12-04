A former employee who put razor blades in pizza dough is sentenced to almost 5 years in prison and the convict explains why he did it

The man pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him and agreed not to appeal.

Nicholas Mitchell, 39, accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough sold to supermarkets in the states of Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced this Thursday to 4 years and 9 months in prison, reports AP.

The sentencing came after Mitchell struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one of the two product handling charges against him and not file an appeal. In addition, he will have to compensate Hannaford Supermarkets with almost $ 230,000. It should be noted that the maximum penalty for product manipulation is 10 years in prison.

In 2020, customers in those states bought pizzas and discovered razor blades inside. Although no one was injured, the crime was described as dangerous by the authorities. The events led to an investigation by the Police, which subsequently identified and detained the person responsible in October last year.

Surveillance video was released in court, showing Mitchell handling pizza crusts and loitering in a refrigerator before leaving a store without purchases.

During the hearing, the defendant tearfully apologized for his actions and said he did it to get revenge on the mass manufacturing company, which had previously fired him, and not to hurt someone. According to court documents, Mitchell was employed at It’ll Be Pizza, a Scarborough, Maine-based company that makes various dough products.