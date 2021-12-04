a disturbing humanoid robot that represents facial expressions like no other

The human shaped robot most advanced in the world. This is how Engineered Arts classifies Ameca, which is designed to help study and improve interactions with humans.

Despite being quite realistic, Ameca still has some limitations, such as that can’t walk, which if you do a Boston Dynamics Atlas (and that curiously they have no head). However, being modular, its abilities can be improved over time to achieve it one day.

Ameca neither is it a fully AI robot, since even though it uses software that could be considered “artificially intelligent”, the company’s objective is that serve more as a platform that only as an additional product.

As you can see in the various videos about Ameca, it is quite easy to see that even though your movements are not fluid enough, What does stand out is the natural shape of the face and how it can articulate different expressions that they are quite friendly, but on the other hand also quite disturbing.

The robot is part of a classification known as AI x AB, where human-like intelligence it needs an artificial body similar to that of the human. In addition, Ameca integrates different artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to test and develop it little by little, hand in hand with the company’s proprietary Tritium operating system.

A whole range of expressive robots

Engineered Arts points out that they focus primarily on designing and building robots, leaving the work of others to do. generate artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning to see where it can take them.

So far the company has three different robot designs plus Ameca: Mesmer, RoboThespian and Quinn, who can even be “rented” for show them to visitors at an event or as attractions and in presentations.

<br />

Among these other alternatives, Mesmer stands out precisely, which is the same or more realistic than Ameca, since it can also display a wide variety of human emotions. This robot is designed and built from 3D scans of real people, which allows mimic even human bone structure, skin texture and consistently display human expressions.

The company is expected to present more about Ameca at CES 2022 to be held in Las Vegas next year.