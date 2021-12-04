A city with the scent of cinema

Contrary to Ridley scott, who this week said that in the 1980s he refused to film in the Mexico City Because it smelled bad, several international filmmakers, like his own brother Tony, have shot in the national capital.

Ridley, the mind behind “Alien, the eighth passenger”, revealed that almost 40 years ago he scrapped the “Dune” project because, in addition to the aroma, the Churubusco Studios had dirt floors and he did not like that.

THE UNIVERSAL It presents you with anecdotes from some of the filmmakers who never expressed any discomfort from working in the old Federal District.

Tony scott

Ridley’s younger brother filmed “Man on Fire,” with Denzel Washington, in 2004.

In Parque México, in the Condesa neighborhood, he could be eating some bread while occupying one of the benches to place toy cars as a model, to outline the movements in a kidnapping scene.

He also got into Nezahualcóyotl, near to Bordo de Xochiaca, used for the eviction of sewage, in order to portray an abandoned and sad area, where the central character caught a corrupt policeman. Several members of the production were surprised that he did not wear a mask during the working day, given the existing smell. He said he wanted to experience that precisely for the tone of the film.

The Garibaldi SquareAs well as a school near Salto del Agua, where the sewers receive waste from a nearby commercial plaza, it did not cause conflict either. His star, Denzel, even teased him about when they could walk that way to buy things.

Mel Gibson

In 2005 the Churubusco Studies were the base of the winner of the Oscar to prepare your “Apocalypto”, About the Mayan culture before the arrival of the Spanish.

He came to eat at a nearby taco stand and liked the non-spicy sauces and, without problem, agreed to take pictures with whoever asked.

His offices were next to the Channel 22 facilities and every so often he would go out to stretch his legs around the Studios, the ones Ridley despised for having land. Of course, in the 80s the place still had an important extension in which jungle movies were filmed, such as “Predator”, with Arnold schwarzenegger, made in 1987.

“Apocalypto” was filmed entirely in the surroundings of Catemaco, the municipality known for its witches, where Mel liked to go out for pizza near the lake and the island of the monkeys.

Luc besson

French director and producer Luc Besson chose Mexico City and Churubusco Studios for almost half of the filming of “Bandidas”, the western starring Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz.

Joachim ronning and Espen Sandberg, who later made “Maleficent” and “A fantastic trip”, occupied the building of Correos de México and the studios’ forums.

His main concern was that the press did not take aspects that revealed the plot, so he had the cracks in the doors that gave access to the forums covered with blankets. On the corridors of these, the filmmakers would walk around eating a snack and a few meters away they would eat with the entire production team.

The only time the actresses felt their lives at risk was when, flying on an American airline to Durango, it had a small inconvenience that caused them a great scare, the Veracruz actress said at the time.

Pleiad of stars

Forest Whitaker, Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox and the director Peter travis They turned the capital into a place to go for a walk in 2007, during the filming of “Justo en la mira”.

The southern zone, near Cuicuilco; the Historic Center and the Oceania area, east of the capital, in which a black water river passed (now piped), were their locations.

Fox, who would hardly be uncovered with the series “Lost”, liked to eat tacos in restaurants in Polanco and Forest was amused by the screams that were continually thrown at him when he rolled this action film in the streets.

Striped carrot, coffee and a sandwich were the delights for Quaid, who sat in his designated chair and listened to the director’s instructions, who used his free time to photograph the buildings on Avenida 5 de Mayo, which leads directly to the Metropolitan Cathedral .

Sam mendes

For a week the winner of the Oscar for “American Beauty” and “Anonymous Soldier” toured the first painting of the capital to film the installment “007: Specter” with Daniel Craig.

The director had already been on the Zócalo plateau, next to the National Palace, since five in the morning, preparing the routines of a helicopter and around five in the afternoon he concluded filming in the Senate of the Republic building.

He easily got among the dozens of extras who represented a parade for the Day of the Dead, sometimes with a glass of water in hand or gave directions to his assistant and extras.

Craig took advantage at some point during the Mexican summer to get into a hat business and bought one as a souvenir and to withstand the rays of the sun.

Other directors in CDMX

Paul verhoeven, “The avenger of the future” (1990)

Baz Luhrmann, “Romeo + Juliet” (1996)

Julie Taymor, “Frida” (2001)

Also Read: Playboy Names Cardi B As Its First Resident Creative Director