A big one on the brink of descent

The University of Chile, the second team that has more First Division titles in Chile with 18, is going through a deep sporting crisis that has it on the brink of decline, which would mean the second in the history of the institution since 1989.

The Lion Andino has not won for 12 games in the 2021 PlanVital Championship in Chile, the most recent victory for the team in September 3-2 over Spanish Union.

The U It is located in position 15 of the Andean tournament, a site that would make it fight the Promotion of Relegation, with two points of advantage over Huachipato, in direct descent zone and 16 over Santiago Wanderers, already relegated to a Matchday at the end of the regular season.

To avoid falling into the direct rest area, the Blue must beat next Sunday to Union La Calera So what Curico Kingdom do not beat the Italian Audax or what Cobresal don’t defeat Spanish Union.

If those of Santiago (36 points DF -4) equal, they will have to wait for Curico (36 units, DF -2) lose and that Huachipato (34, DF -7) did not win, a combination that would save him directly from losing the category without the need to win. Similarly, defeat is the worst possible scenario: in that case, if Huachipato win and Curico Kingdom It is not thrashed, they will go to the B directly.

If the University of Chile remains in place 15 would dispute the Promotion for the third descent against the winner of the Final for the Sub-Championship of the Ascent between Sports Copiapó and Sports Temuco.

