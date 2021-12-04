5 things you probably didn’t know about Ben Affleck

This August 15 Hollywood’s great icon Ben Affleck is celebrating his 49th birthday. Next, five things you probably didn’t know about the actor in honor of his big day.

Jennifer Lopez wrote him a song in 2002

The reunion of ‘Bennifer‘has given a lot to talk about in recent months. The couple decided to give themselves a second chance after ending their engagement in 2004.

And although this has been one of the greatest news in the world of showbiz so far this year, little is said about the romantic song that the Bronx Diva wrote to the actor in 2002, the year they got engaged.

The song belongs to his album ‘This Is Me … Then‘ and runs under the name of ‘Dear ben‘. Lines such as “I believe that God made you for me (…) I write this song to let you know that you will always be my lust, my love, my man, my son, my friend and my king“ and “I love you, you are perfect. A manifestation of my dreams. You make my body feel like a million different things”.

Some things they just don’t change, certain? Check out the song!

Speak Spanish perfectly

Ben Affleck is one of the few Hollywood celebrities who speaks Spanish perfectly, which is no surprise to learn that the Oscar winner He lived in Mexico for a whole year when he was just 13 years old.

Also, when I was studying at the University of Vermont, Affleck took language as a subject for a couple of months. It is worth mentioning that the actor has also had romantic relationships with famous Latinas, like his current partner, Jennifer Lopez, and his ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas, which has helped him perfect the language.

Without Ben Affleck, Hollywood wouldn’t have Matt Damon

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have an unbreakable friendship. The pair is known since they were both just children, living only a few blocks apart.

At the time, Affleck was already a child star, so he did not hesitate to introduce his friend to his agent from New York, introduction that, according to Matt himself, was of vital importance for the beginning and evolution of his career.

In fact, when they were both teenagers, they worked together as extras for the Fenway Park scenes of the 1989 smash hit, Field of dreams.

Charlie Sheen took him to rehab

Ben Affleck has had to go to rehab more than once due to his addiction to alcohol.

In 2001, his colleague, Charlie Sheen, was in charge of taking him personally to a rehab center in Malibu. It is said that in 2013, Affleck reached out to Lindsay Lohan to offer his support while she was also in her rehab period.

Currently, Affleck is clean and about to serve two years sober. In the words of Ben himself, “Fight any addiction it is a difficult and lifelong struggle. So one never really in or out of treatment“.

The origin of its name

Ben Affleck, whose full name is Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt, was named in honor of an old family friend who survived the Holocaust.

Happy birthday, Ben!

