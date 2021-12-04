5 Marvel Characters Keanu Reeves Could Play

Keanu reeves has been linked to rumors about possible characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the one hand he was linked with the moon knight, but this will finally be Oscar Isaac in a series for Disney Plus. On the other, the fans saw in his physique the ideal actor to be Kraven the Hunter, owned by Sony Pictures (like all characters in the world of Spider-Man). However, that role went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Reeves himself acknowledged that “It would be an honor” embody any of the Marvel characters. We, we have thought that the actor would be perfect for these heroes and villains:

1-Doctor Doom

What is phase that Kevin Feige prepares It will end with the presentation of Fantastic Four is something that is known to shouts. The land will need the most powerful team (with the permission of the Avengers) to defend the land from Kang the conqueror. The super group has terrible enemies, but their true nemesis is Doctor Doom. We firmly believe that Reeves could perfectly represent the coldness of Viktor Von Doom.

2-Silver Surfer

The Herald of Galactus it would surely be done on the big screen based on CGI. However, Revees has shown on more than one occasion that he also has a great talent for projecting his voice onto digital characters, such as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 or to Duke Caboom in Toy story 4.

3-Mephisto

Mephisto He is undoubtedly one of the most evil Marvel characters in comics. In fact it is that a terrifying demon. A very different role from what the Matrix actor usually does, but Wouldn’t it be interesting to see him as a ruthless villain? If Reeves enters Marvel it should be to do something radically different in his career.

4-Ghost Rider

The paper seems written for him given his love for motorcycles. The actor has his own brand and is sure to be passionate about the character that Nicolas Cage has already brought to the movies twice. A dark antihero who seeks revenge and ends up on the road, with all the demons that are put in front of him.

5-Deacon Frost

Now that it seems that the production of Blade take a run Why not use Reeves as a villain? Deacon Frost is the one who killed the vampire hunter’s mother and has the ability to control any creature of the night that he converts.