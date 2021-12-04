40 square meters and a sink …

Camila Cabello has established herself at the top as one of the most important artists in the music market today. Thanks to his talent, charisma and inexhaustible source of originality, he has managed to enchant the public. And if there is something that is intriguing and fascinating, it is the story of this singer who was born in Central America and now triumphs in North American territory. The reality is that his past is humble and overwhelming, we tell you the most detailed aspects about life before fame and fortune.

It seems that very few things resist Camila Cabello. There are several successes that have occurred during his young experience in the musical field. Among the most recent finds is the fact that he won a diamond disc for the song. Havana of 2018. But not only that, but she is the first Latin artist to have that honor. Without a doubt, it is a source of pride and inspiration for the Latino community.

After winning the biggest award, surely Camila would remember her origins. Thanks to an interview with the magazine Glamor we found out what the conditions and scenarios were whom he faced in his childhood with his family.

Camila Cabello before fame

Camila Cabello was born in Cojímar, Cuba, and had to emigrate at the age of 6 due to the political situation. Her family made the decision to leave their home and thus, the singer and her mother, Sinuhé Estrabao, undertook a trip to Mexico. In Sinuhé’s words, the journey went like this: “We flew from Cuba to Mexico, and we went by bus to the North American border, it took a month“.

In the American city a friend of his mother was waiting for them. The sad and harsh reality of immigrants affected them, as tThey had to share a small apartment with many people. 40 square meters to share with six people, which was quite a challenge.

Months later, mother and daughter had enough funds to move into an apartment of their own. But Cabello’s mother had more concerns: “My fear was that my husband might never come”. For her part, the Cuban indicates that: “She was crossing out each day until the date on which she was supposed to see him (her father) again.” It took a year and a half for them to be reunited with Alejandro Cabello. And, another challenge was the upbringing of the artist, since she was facing a new educational center and an unknown language.

After a while, when the young star was about to turn 15 years old, she expressed her desire to participate in The X Factor. He did so and formed a group with 4 other girls called Fifth Harmony. After singing and reaching the top, the celebrity left the group in 2016. From there, he began a solo journey that would give him greater creative freedom and superlative worldwide recognition.

Camila Cabello already shines with her own light in the industry and is proof that dreams do come true when talent, will and perseverance meet in a fascinating synergy.