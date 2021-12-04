3 HBO Max Movies Great To Watch On The Weekend

HBO Max It is one of the platforms of the moment. With a catalog that includes hundreds of quality movies and series, the streaming service is one of the most popular today. On this occasion, we share only 3 of the films that could justify a subscription and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

HBO Max: 3 Movies to Watch and Enjoy at Home

Dune, by Denis Villeneuve

It is one of the cinematic events of the year and also one of the most anticipated stories in recent times. After the failed adaptation he made David lynch in the 80s and the problems he had to go through Alejandro Jodorowsky on your frustrated project (it is recommended to watch the documentary Jodorowsky’s Duneby Frank Pavich), the Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve took the reins of the matter and made his own version of the famous novel by Frank Herbert.

The end result is that of a film of more than 2 and a half hours that had its successful passage through theaters and that, for just a few days, has been available on the HBO Max platform.

Cry Male, by Clint Eastwood

At 91 years old and on his way to 92, Clint eastwood does not stop. In 2021, it was half a century since his directorial debut with the film Deadly Obsession. While in several countries this was celebrated with the re-release of several of his most famous films in theaters, the American filmmaker celebrated it in his own way: by working.

Cry Male it’s his last movie so far and he’s got it like director, producer and leading actor. It tells the story of a retired rodeo star who must travel to Mexico to find the son of a friend to whom he owes various favors.

Although it is not at the height of his best films, it shows the validity that he maintains and perfectly transmits what Eastwood seems to feel about cinema. Safety pin.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Magic Mode Movie by Chris Columbus

If it is about anniversaries, this year marked the 20th of the premiere of one of the most successful film sagas of recent times, that of Harry Potter.

HBO Max celebrated this event by making available a special version of the first film of all. Is about Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Magic Mode Movie, which offers fans the possibility of observing her being witness, at the same time, of curiosities, secrets of the filming and much more.

As if that were not enough, the streaming platform has already announced that the January 1, 2022 will premiere the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which will have the participation of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert grint and many more actors.

In turn, the director Chris columbus announced that he is eager to release his version of the original film, which would have half an hour of unreleased material.