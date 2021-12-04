1st of Secondary June 11 Learn at Home 3

The program “Learn at Home 3” of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), continues to provide didactic content for elementary-level students in Mexico.

Next, we introduce you to the activities and questions of this Friday June 11, 2021 for first grade of secondary school that indicates the program “Learn at Home 3“.

Geography: Tertiary activities in the world

Today you will learn to identify the distribution of tertiary activities in the world, as well as the economic relevance of each of them.

Read more: Activities and questions 5th grade of primary June 11 Learn at Home 3

Activities “Learn at Home 3”

Watch the following video:

Video specialist Álvaro Sánchez

Language: Point out information in formal letters

Today you will learn to review the use of links and expressions to focus information.

Activities “Learn at Home 3”

Then look at a letter for you to reflect on the way the information is presented.

Check out the following video:

Links and connectors to link ideas

How should connectors be used when writing a formal letter?

To answer, read the following formal letter; This was written by a group representative from a high school to request the repair of the bathrooms.

Did you already realize the importance of speech markers?

Are they the only targeting markers out there?

Now I invite you to see the use of some discursive markers in a formal letter, for this, I propose a first challenge.

Are you identifying the discursive markers that were used in the letter?

Read more: 4th of Primary Learn at Home 3: questions and activities June 11

Click HERE for more information on the subject.

Biology: The Watcher and Defender of the Human Body

Today you will learn to compare the effectiveness of different contraceptive methods from the perspective of avoiding teenage pregnancy and preventing STIs, including HPV and HIV.

Activities “Learn at Home 3”

Click HERE to read information on the subject.

To finish, complete the following challenge, which will consist of putting the knowledge learned during today’s class to the test. For them, you must enter the page shown below:

http://recursos.cnice.mec.es/biosfera/alumno/2bachillerato/inmune/actividades.htm

Good job!

Thank you for your effort