11 must-see premiere series in December

HBO MAX

‘Landscapers’

Based on true events and starring Olivia colman and David thewlis, this 4-episode miniseries tells the peculiar love story between Chris and Susan Edwards, a British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two bodies are found in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Premieres December 8th on demand weekly.

‘And just like that’

15 years after his farewell in style, the mythical series “Sex and the City” returns on December 9 now under the name of ‘And just like that’. In the new episodes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis face the inexorable passage of time in all areas of their lives: love, friendship or work.

“No news”

Based on the Australian format “No Activity” comes the next Decembre 19th “No news”, a crazy comedy about a police surveillance operation that ends up completely out of control. It stars Arturo Valls, Carlos Areces, Pilar Castro and Toni Acosta among others.

NETFLIX

“The paper house 5” (second part)

Starting this Friday, the last 5 episodes of the final season of the hit series of the best-known thieves from around the planet are available. In its pulse to the system within the Bank of Spain, the group of robbers goes through its lowest hours with some of its members in danger of death.

MOVISTAR +

“Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol”

The Decembre 19th comes this mystery thriller starring Ashley Zuckerman that goes back to the beginnings and early missions of Robert Langdon, the renowned symbology professor created by Dan Brown for novels like “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons”

“All creatures great and small”

The first season of the acclaimed British series with more than 5 million viewers in their country and which Filmin brought to Spain, arrives complete -7 episodes- at Movistar + next December 25. What better Christmas day gift than to enjoy the adventures of inexperienced vet James Herriot who just landed in a small town in the English countryside in the late 1930s!

DISNEY +

“Those wonderful years”

The long-awaited remake of the mythical 90’s series arrives on demand weekly on December 22ea Disney +. It tells the story of the African-American Williams family in the 1960s, through the eyes of an imaginative 12-year-old boy named Dean

“The Bobba Fett Book”

After a year without new episodes of the Star Wars sagas, the expected one finally arrives on December 29 spin-off from “The Mandalorian.” Eight episodes in which the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand return to the sands of Tatooine, to reclaim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

FILMIN

“The police officers”

The December 7th comes to Fimin the new production of the team that made possible the acclaimed “Fauda”. A detective must exceed his own moral limits to hunt down a dangerous criminal.

‘Hemingway’

With the voices of Jeff daniels like Hemingway and Meryl streep and Patricia clarkson Like his wives and directed by Ken Burns, this documentary series tries to discover what lies behind the character of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest American writers of all time. It arrives complete at Filmin on December 14.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

“Harlem”

Starting this Friday, this comedy follows four elegant and stylish friends in New York: a promising teacher struggling to find a place for love in her life, a tech-savvy businesswoman who changes partners regularly, a singer no filter and a fashion designer who is a hopeless romantic. Together they face their relationships and big dreams.