11 minutes of daily exercise to live longer





Recent studies on the link between activity and longevity help clarify these and other questions, with surprising findings for older adults in particular. (For example, more doesn’t seem to be more when it comes to resistance exercises, while stretching comes up as a possible salvation.) Here’s what the research and experts say about the perfect dose of exercise to improve your life expectancy.

Just 11 minutes of activity can help you live longer

If you can’t do the recommended 150 minutes a week, you may be tempted not to bother getting up from the couch. But that would be a mistake, because research shows that even small amounts of exercise increase longevity, says Dr. William E. Kraus, former president of the American College of Sports Medicine.

For example, a 2020 study in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that just 11 minutes of “moderate to vigorous” activity a day considerably extended the life expectancy of people who spend most of their day sitting down.

In another study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, people who did a little exercise, but did not meet the recommendations for physical activity, were still 20% less likely to die in a period of 14 years than those who did not do any type of activity.

“There is no minimum amount of exercise you need to do,” says Kraus, a professor in the Division of Cardiology Medicine at Duke University, who helped write the 2018 activity guidelines. “It turns out that something is better than nothing.” In other words, not being able to hit 100 or 150 minutes for whatever reason shouldn’t discourage you from making small amounts.

In fact, he observes, someone who goes from no exercise to 20 minutes of exercise a day is going to achieve significantly more relative gain – or greater result for their exertion – than someone who increases their exercise from, say, 80 to 100 minutes.

In recent years, epidemiologists have been trying to find not only the minimum amount, but the optimal amount of exercise for a long life. To date, the results of the investigations are mixed.

A large study that followed 416,000 people showed that the greatest longevity benefits were associated with about 700 minutes of moderate exercise per week; that’s more than four times the official recommendation. Another study followed 661,000 people and found that 450 to 750 minutes a week (7.5 to 12.5 hours) was the optimal amount.

However, a recent study published in August 2021 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings better matched federal guidelines. This revealed that people who exercised between 2.6 and 4.5 hours a week (156 to 270 minutes) had the greatest improvement in life expectancy. Those people were less than 50% more likely to die in a 25-year period than those who did not exercise.

Interestingly, mortality benefits decreased for those who exercised more than 10 hours a week, says Dr. James O’Keefe, co-author and director of Preventive Cardiology at St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute.

O’Keefe recommends aiming to get around 30 to 55 minutes of physical activity a day and prioritize activities that you can do with other people. He noted that another analysis of the same data showed that activities such as tennis, badminton and soccer were associated with a longer life expectancy than exercising alone.

“For overall longevity and well-being, interactive sports, where you create some camaraderie, are better,” he explains. “You don’t have to go to the gym, put on headphones and work hard in a 45-minute session on a treadmill. Find what you enjoy the most ”.

You may have better results walking 7,000 steps a day.

Although 10,000 steps a day has been touted as the gold standard, it appears that a number closer to 7,000 steps may be enough for a longer life.

Researchers in a September 2021 study found that middle-aged adults who walked at least 7,000 steps a day in a 10-year period were 50-70% less likely to die prematurely compared to who walked fewer steps, says study author Amanda Paluch, a physical activity epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Paluch says her team chose to observe the steps because they represent general movement throughout the day, rather than time spent specifically “exercising.” Their results reinforce other research on the dangers of sedentary lifestyle.

“The nice thing about tracking the number of steps is that it’s easy to fit them into your daily lifestyle,” says Paluch. “It doesn’t have to be about going out and doing a long workout. You can choose to move around the house more, park further away, do some gardening, light housework or something active with your grandchildren. “

And here’s the good news: If you’re an older adult, preliminary data indicates that it may be possible to get a longevity benefit with at least 5,500 or 6,000 steps a day, Kraus says.

“There is good reason to believe that older adults require fewer steps than younger people,” explains Kraus. Why? Adults are less effective when they walk. Each step requires more energy, your legs are extended further. It may be that with fewer steps they spend the same amount of energy ”.

Two sessions a week of resistance exercise is ideal

According to studies, incorporating strengthening exercise into your weekly routine is also important for a long life. A study published in the journal Preventive Medicine revealed that older adults who did resistance exercise at least twice a week were 46% less likely to die prematurely.

Another meta-analysis evaluated 11 studies and found that compared to no exercise at all, resistance exercise alone was associated with a 21% decrease in the risk of all-cause mortality. If combined with aerobic exercise, the risk is reduced by 40%.

That analysis also revealed that no benefit was obtained by doing resistance exercise more than twice a week. For best results, do exercises that target major muscle groups and do 8 to 12 repetitions of each, federal guidelines suggest.

Resistance exercise doesn’t have to be lifting weights. Experts say it can also be working with an elastic resistance band, using your body weight for exercises like squats and push-ups, or digging with a shovel while gardening. People new to this can start with light exercises that use body weight, such as sitting in an armchair and extending one leg at a time and raising and lowering it five times, suggests Justus Ortega, director of the Biomechanics and Fall Prevention Program at Humboldt. State University in Arcata, California. The important thing, he says, is that you tire each muscle to the point where it is difficult to do another rep.