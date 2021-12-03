Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed that they are a couple

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 18:22:43





After much speculation and being a couple in fiction, the protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya finally confirmed that they have a romantic relationship.

The confirmation that the romance between Peter Parker and MJ jumped from the screen to the real world exciting Marvel fans, who had been waiting for this courtship to be made public for months, although it was obvious that the two actors had something more than a working and friendly relationship.

The news became official during the Ballon d’Or award gala held this week in Paris.

At the beginning of the year, Holland and Zendaya were caught kissing, and after the images were made public, the protagonist of Euphoria did not deny that she had an affair, pointing out that she had a close relationship with the film’s cast.

Both celebrities attended the event together, where they also posed on the red carpet of the gala organized by the magazine France Football where they were photographed.

In the pictures taken Holland can be seen posing next to Zendaya, putting his arm around her waist. The followers of the actors did not take long to show their enthusiastic reactions in networks to the confirmation of the romance. “Tom Holland and Zendaya attending an event for the first time as a couple,” commented a fan on Twitter.

This is not the first time a romance has emerged between the actors who bring the arachnid movies to life.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, who headlined the original Marvel hero trilogy, struck up a relationship while playing Peter Parker and Mary Jane in director Sam Raimi’s films.

Yes I’ll explain 1-Tobey Maguire with Kristen Dunst (1st spider man) 2-Andrew Garfield and Emma stone (2nd spider man) and now Tom and Zendaya pic.twitter.com/T7LIioCdkL – ??????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@ _bryanzzz2_) July 7, 2021

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

The same happened with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, after playing Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. They became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

DAG