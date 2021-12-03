Years do not pass: Sofía Vergara shows a nineties photo that surprised her followers

Sofía Vergara, Colombian actress. showed a photo of her body in the nineties. Photo: Instagram

Sofía Vergara, an actress from Barranquilla who triumphed on American television with her role as ‘Gloria’ in Modern Family, is one of the most prominent Colombians abroad for her artistic talent. As a reminder of her beginnings, through her Instagram account, who played Daniella Riva in ‘Dos locas en fuga’ showed a photo of a photo shoot she had in Miami during the nineties.

Before her more than 21 million followers, the actress showed her figure in a bikini while she was still in her twenties. The now 48-year-old woman, equally beautiful, caused reactions among her followers for her slim body.

In the dynamics of throwback thursday, That is to say, Thursday of memories, the Barranquilla said that the photo session that took place between 1990 and 1999 and took place in Miami, Florida. At the revealing image, her followers admired the toned legs of the woman in the red bikini she wore as she sat on a high-heeled chair.

“I forgot to post this ‘throwback thursday’ yesterday, but I also forgot where this was, what this was for, or why I was doing this! Surely, it was in the nineties in Miami ”, The Barranquilla expressed through her official Instagram account. At the moment, the publication exceeds 300,000 ‘likes’.

One of the people who commented that the actress has not changed since her youth was the German model Heidi Klum, who is a partner of the Colombian as a jury in the game show ‘America’s Got Talent’. “You look the same”, he commented, along with emoticons in love.

In social networks, the friendship between the two juries of the contest has been seen. In several publications, Klum appears with Vergara while they record the television program that will premiere on the US network NBC on June 1.

After the end of Modern Family, the actress, who became the highest paid on television, remains current with Simon Cowell on the program ‘America’s Got Talent’. Vergara began her career in the United States by moving to Miami and signing an exclusive contract with the Spanish-speaking channel Univisión. While there, she served as the host of various game shows. Later, she acted in Mexican novels and later she went to Los Angeles to try her luck as a film and television actress in the North American country.

Since 2009, she worked as an actress for the humorous series Modern Family, which made her take off to fame and become for a time the highest paid actress on television in that country. The last broadcast of the successful program, which had 11 seasons, aired on April 8, 2020.

Vergara ruled on the situation in Colombia

After a week of demonstrations in Colombia, the Colombian actress Sofia Vergara referred on her social networks to the situation facing her native country.

Although many expected a message of encouragement as many influencers have, Vergara seized the moment to provide more solutions than concerns. Through a post with the Colombian flag on its Instagram account, the Barranquilla invited its more than 21 million followers to support the country’s entrepreneurs who have been affected through donations.

“In these difficult times, Colombia needs our support more than ever. Help me to continue financing the incredible community of Colombian entrepreneurs with our continuous donations ”, wrote ‘La Toti’.

