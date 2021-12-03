Xolos announces Facundo Ferreyra as reinforcement

Editorial Mediotiempo

After not advancing to the 2021 Apertura playoffs, in Xolos they announced as a reinforcement Facundo Ferreyra, Argentine forward with experience by Europe and that it will seek to be the solution at the head of the border institution.

The 30-year-old striker has already joined the group since Thursday looking to be at the top, since He hasn’t played since May after your contract with him ended Celta Vigo, where he played 13 games and scored just one goal before being left without a team this semester.

The Tijuana Club makes official the arrival of the Argentine attacker Facundo Ferreyra, who with his international career reinforces the Pack ahead of the 2022 Clausura. Welcome to Tijuas, “Chuky”! #MadeInTijuana #DogLove – Xolos (@Xolos) December 3, 2021

Ferreyra he was also in the Benfica from Portugal, owners of his letter from 2018 to 2020, but he also did not see much action and months later he was loaned to the Spanish, where he had a goal in 9 games and in January 2021 he was released from the Eagles.

Facundo also had a pass through the Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine and the Newcastle of the Premier league, in addition to playing in Banfield and Vélez from Argentina.

The border box seeks to return to the Liguilla de la MX League, since they do not advance to the Big Party from the Closing 2019, when they fell into Quarterfinal vs León. Now they hope to qualify with Sebastián Mendez.