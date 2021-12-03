Xavi Hernández revealed his desire to sign the Mexican

The coach of the Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, he recalled on the eve of the visit of the Betis to the Camp Nou, his interest in the past to get the services of the Mexican Andrew Saved.

The Spanish strategist confessed to having wanted to sign him while he directed the Al saad and detailed the technical capabilities that the now Betic midfielder likes so much.

“We wanted to sign him for the Al saad. We have been evaluating his signing and he is a player that I like a lot. He is technical, he works a lot for the team, he has a long pass, he shoots. He is a very important footballer for him Betis, is the metronome of the team “, were the words of Xavi at a press conference.

He added that the Barcelona he continues to “have emergencies” and that he cannot “lose more points” if he wants to fight for The league.

“Due to the urgencies we have, each game will be vital for us and we will have to face them all as a final, tomorrow and also next Wednesday in Munich“, he manifested.

Because, Xavi advanced that, before the Betis, will not reserve anything thinking about the decisive match against him Bayern on the Champions League.

“We don’t think about the ‘Champions‘. The league It gives us a lot, it is our day to day, and tomorrow I will get the best possible eleven “, assured the Catalan coach, who recalled that the Betis It is “a great team, very hard-working” and now also “a direct rival”, remembering that it is ahead of the Catalans in the standings.

The Betis from chilean Manuel Pellegrini arrive at Camp Nou after a victorious series of four consecutive games that has raised it to fifth position in the league with 27 points after successively defeating Elche and I raised, to the knockout phase of the Europa League after defeating the Ferencvaros Hungarian and the next Re Cupand after eliminating last Wednesday the CFI Alicante.

