Xavi and other coaches who have expressed their admiration for Mexican players

Xavi highlighted the qualities of Andrés Guardado and before this we remember other technicians who praised the work of a Mexican in European football

Facing the match between Barcelona and Real Betis for LaLiga, Xavi Hernández, strategist of the culé team, expressed his admiration for the Mexican Andrés Guarded and revealed that he was close to signing him when he addressed A-Sadd.

Due to Xavi’s praise for the ‘Little Prince’, ESPN Digital recalls other elite coaches who highlighted qualities of a Mexican player.

MOURINHO ABOUT CHICHARITO

During his time at Manchester United, the Lusitanian coach praised the Mexican forward on several occasions and even pointed out that he would not have allowed Chicharito to leave Old Trafford. Months after that statement, The ‘Special’ One highlighted Javier’s scoring nose and his ability within the rival area.

“I’m going to provide a simple example, in the way we play at Old Trafford, how we dominate the rivals, in the way we play in the area, I think Chicharito could easily score 20 goals.

“He’s a guy who naturally draws the ball, some report there and boom, goal. The goalkeeper rejects, he gets there and boom, goal. The center comes, he anticipates the first post, shot and goal,” he declared. Mou ‘in statements collected by the official site of the Bundesliga.

For his part, Hernández thanked Mourinho for his praise prior to his return to the Theater of Dreams in 2017 with West Ham.

GUARDIOLA ON RAÚL JIMÉNEZ

After the severe head injury he suffered from a clash with David Luiz in a match against Arsenal, Raúl Jiménez received messages of support from various teammates and coaches. City manager Pep Guardiola sent heartwarming words of encouragement to Jiménez, whom he called one of the best gunners on the planet.

“Wishing Raúl all the best, that the operation went well and that it was nothing serious. The impact of the head we always know how dangerous and how big it is. We wish him a very good recovery for him, for his family, for the Wolves and Mexico family. If you need anything from Manchester City, here we are and hopefully soon I can lead a normal life and return to the football fields and continue to show why he is one of the best strikers in the world today. the Premier League, “he said at a press conference.

Fortunately, Raúl Jiménez returned to the courts after more than six months of recovery and little by little he resumed the level that led him to position himself as one of the most dangerous battering rams in England.

LOPETEGUI ABOUT TECATITO

The conversation with ESPN’s Futbol Picante, the current Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui referred to Jesús Corona as one of his favorite players and assured that he would sign him for the Spanish team without any doubt.

“The prototype is Corona, he is one of my weaknesses, he is an extraordinary player, he has a lot of talent, a very high ability to control the game and offensive situations, an important speed. I would bring it to my eyes. If he has not come out, it is because I imagine that Porto would ask for a lot of money but he has been one of the best players in the Portuguese league and if you ask me I would tell you that he would have it emphatically, “he said.

‘Tecatito’ was close to leaving Porto last summer but negotiations did not prosper and although his level has dropped this season, Corona could sign with any other club as of January 1, 2022 as a free player.