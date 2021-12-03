Without Chicharito Hernández or Carlos Vela: how was the MLS ideal 11 this season

Last year, Mexicans did not appear on this list either (Photo: Troy Taormina / Reuters)

The 2021 campaign was not the year in which Mexican footballers shone in the American league. The two highest figures as they are Carlos candle or Javier Chicharito Hernandez they could not succeed as expected. That same trend was passed on to other footballers such as Javier Chofis Lopez, Alan Pulido, Jonathan dos Santos, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jurgen Damm, among others.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) It is in its final stretch and they published this Thursday the 11 most outstanding elements of the entire contest. The performance of Mexicans in this competition meant that none could appear on this list.

Injuries were a determining factor in the tournament for some footballers such as Chicharito and Candle. Both are references in their clubs (LA Galaxy and LAFC respectively), however, the physical issue did not allow them to shine. Even so, Hernandez he finished the tournament within the top 5 of scorers with 17 goals.

This was the ideal XI of the MLS (Photo: Twitter / @ MLSes)

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (United States, New England Revolution)

Defending: Walker Zimmerman (United States, Nashville SC), Yeimar Gómez (Colombia, Seattle Sounders), Miles Robinson (United States, Atlanta United)

Midfield: Hany Mukhtar (Germany, Nashville SC), João Paulo Mior (Brazil, Seattle Sounders), Carles Gil (Spain, New England Revolution) and Tajon Buchanan (Canada, New England Revolution).

Lead: Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru, Seattle Sounders), Valentín Castellanos (Argentina, NYCFC), Gustavo Bou (Argentina, New England Revolution).

Carlos Vela could hardly stand out in some meetings with the LAFC (Photo: Gustavo Becerra / EFE)

In the list there are old acquaintances of Liga MX, as is the case of Raúl Ruidíaz or Gustavo Bou who served in the ranks of national clubs (Monarcas and Tijuana respectively). But also, there are players like: Matt Turner, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman or Tajon Buchanan, that, through their national teams, have earned a place in the memory of Mexicans.

The one that MLS Ideal XI Be without any Mexican is not something new, in fact, in the last list there was not a national soccer player inside either. The last time an element from Mexico sneaked in was in 2019 when Carlos Vela made a great campaign with the Los Angeles team.

For now, the conference finals are ready and the teams that will play them will be the following: Portland Timbers against Real Salt Lake in the western conference and the Philadelphia Union will face New York City to define the champion of the eastern conference. In these four squads there are only two Mexicans: Jose Carlos Van Rankin who is part of the Portland campus and David ochoa, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper.

Chofis showed a great level in the MLS (Photo: Twitter / SJEarthquackes)

Looking ahead to the next MLS cycle, there are already movements for national players. Carlos candle He extended his stay with LAFC until 2022 despite rumors that he was out of the club; Jonathan dos Santos could change of scene after his contract with LA Galaxy ended this year; Carlos Fierro and Oswaldo Alanís they were discarded by the San José Earthquakes club.

On the other hand, one of the elements that showed the best qualities in the United States league, Javier Eduardo Chofis Lfish He will stay longer with the whole of San José to continue growing. It should be noted that this is where he has been seen best since his departure from the Chivas de Guadalajara.

Another case is that of Rodolfo Pizarro, who after a discreet passage through the Inter Miami, it is rumored that he would leave the Stars and Stripes League to return to Mexican football. Striped from Monterrey He would be ready to close his signing, it only remains to make it official.

KEEP READING:

Luis Romo clarified the mysterious tweet about his departure from Cruz Azul

Tigres presented a new uniform: these are the details of the jersey

“It may scare you”: Checo Pérez’s last words about the complicated circuit in Saudi Arabia