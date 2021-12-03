“With ‘It was the hand of God’ I have reconciled with Fellini”

Paolo Sorrentino (Naples, 1970) travels in It was the hand of God to Naples in the 80s – a city of legend in which Maradona becomes a demigod redeemer from misery – to address the years of his youth, bright and festive, bathed by a vitalism of surrealist overtones typical of southern Italy. The film turns into a tragedy when the director’s parents accidentally die from a gas leak in the family’s apartment. They are Maria (Teresa Saponangelo) and Saverio (Toni Servillo, the director’s favorite actor), middle-class parents, joker and sweet, hermetic and distant according to the canons of the time. Sorrentino himself is played by Filippo Scotti, a boy with a tall body and curly dark hair, desperate to lose his virginity and who after that tragedy reaffirms his larval vocation as a filmmaker.

Winner of an Oscar for best foreign film for totemic The great beauty (2014), an overflowing tribute to the classic Italian legacy and his playful sense of life, Sorrentino has made Italy itself his “great theme”. He debuted in 2001 with One man too many, a sarcastic reflection on fame, and he became a celebrity with Il Divo (2008), a hyperbolic portrait of the Machiavellian Giulio Andreotti. The world of power has always been attractive to him, as we have also seen in his series on the Pope and, in 2018, in Silvio (and the others), devastating portrait of Berlusconi. Without losing its tendency to baroque, but less “grandiose” and more neorealist, It was the hand of God It is undoubtedly his most personal work, a film that can only end up being sad (although not bitter).

Question. It was the hand of God deals with the death of his parents but until then the narrative is cheerful and bright. Did you want to highlight the good part?

Advertising

Answer. When I turned 50, I realized that my filming was becoming routine. I wanted to change the tone and I felt ready to face those memories. At the same time, over the years I have learned not to make my life miserable with nonsense and that I suppose is in the movie. In any case, my life was like this. I had a very happy childhood and adolescence. Then the tragedy occurred and where there was joy there was pain and sorrow. The cinema in the end consists of turning a personal story into something universal so that anyone can identify.

A touch of realism

P. It is his film closest to the tradition of Italian manners comedy. Did you want to clearly reflect on that legacy?

R. I have spent my life denying the influence of Fellini but I can not do it anymore, I must surrender and admit that I have reconciled with him. For me he is the great exponent of Italian comedy. I have grown up with those films and that clearly marks my own memories. Anyway, I spend my day listening to comparisons to Amarcord and I think they are different movies. Mine is much more realistic while Fellini’s film is a collection of memories, some invented, humorous, related to pleasure. His first films have inspired me much more.

“It is impossible to find a suitable actor to play Maradona. Who would do it? Leonardo Dicaprio?”

P. It portrays an exuberant, bustling and somewhat third world Naples. Does the city feel like a micro-universe?

R. I wanted her to be one more character and treat her with the same delicacy as the others. Despite all its problems and shortcomings, Naples is also very snobbish. The true Neapolitan considers that nothing that happens outside of it is really important. Neapolitans are not interested in the rest of the world, if someone brings a new idea at most integrates it into the Neapolitan culture.

P. Did it give you security that Toni Servillo, your fetish actor, was playing your father?

R. For me Servillo is a friend and also a father figure. It was an obvious choice for him to play that character. I could not give him many indications because he was a very serious man who I never got to know well, he was always a rather mysterious type, not very crystalline. My mother was the opposite, a very limpid woman. So Servillo has made it up. One of the sadnesses of that death was that I could never know him as an adult to understand him. At sixteen you are not able to understand the material that a person is made of.

Toni Servillo and Filippo Scotti at one point in the film

P. Was it painful to shoot the death of your parents?

R. As a viewer, it bothers me that movies hide the most important moments. If you face such a personal film, you must go to the end. I wrote the scene of his death myself and wanted to show it. I feel like my entire career as a filmmaker was a preparation to shoot that moment.

P. The film culminates in his move to Rome to study at the University …

R. I was just a teenager. The disappearance of my parents turned me into an adult at once. Since then, I try to stay as a teenager in life. There is another aspect and that is that by being an orphan you also gain a lot of freedom because nobody tells you what you should and should not do. The problem with all this flow of freedom is that you can abuse it and end badly. I have never stopped fighting and trying to learn. It is very simple, you grow up without references and you have to do it yourself during all stages of life. It is not always easy. Many people end up being victims of this situation. Luckily for me it has gone well.

A providential entrances

In a chaotic Naples, backward and rarefied by the presence of the southern Italian mafias, Maradona’s appearance takes on messianic overtones. That “hand of God” in the title, as all football fans know, is that of the Argentine star. With its populous neighborhoods where residents live together, the Argentine’s triumphs were celebrated as a kind of revenge against the stigma of being the most conflictive city in Italy.

“In Naples we saw Maradona as a semi divine figure Sorrentino says. There were many religious elements in the way of treating him, he was also seen as a martyr. He saved my life ”. In his case, that providential aspect was surprising. The filmmaker was literally saved from being gassed at home because he gets tickets to see him play at the Naples stadium. Diego Armando, “the turbulent man” has been the subject of numerous quality documentaries such as those shot by Kusturica in 2008 or Asif Kapadia ten years later, both titled Maradona. Sorrentino, however, does not have one of his plans to dedicate the first fictional biopic to him: “I don’t think it’s possible to find the right actor. Who can play Maradona? Leonardo Dicaprio?”.

@juansarda