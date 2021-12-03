Windows 11 (Build 22509): What’s new and how to download it

After a week of hiatus on the occasion of Thanksgiving in the United States, we are back with a new build on the Dev channel. It also comes with news that is highly requested by users that we will begin to test on the Dev channel. surprise this Build 22509.

Hey Folks! We have a fresh build for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel. Check out Build 22509 and all the details here: https://t.co/K7BpkOUlIa# Windows11 #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/g2q7vcJSdb – Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) December 1, 2021

What’s New in Build 22509

Browsing the web with Microsoft Edge with Narrator just got easier

They have been working on a number of improvements to web browsing with Microsoft Edge and Narrator. Specifically, typing in edit fields should now be faster, browsing the web provides more useful information. Finally, we will have a more consistent browsing experience with Narrator.

They have made it easier to type in edit fields, such as the address bar. Specifically, if we press Ctrl + L to jump to the address bar, we can immediately start typing. Scan mode will turn off earlier.

This improvement will also help when filling in the fields of the form, such as writing our name and address in different edit boxes. In addition to making it easier to type in edit fields, they have also made it easy to delete in edit fields. The narrator will now read the character at the cursor position after a character has been removed. In other words, if the cursor is at the “h” in “hello” and you press delete, Narrator will speak “e”.

Changes and improvements in Build 22509

From this build, we can right-click Start to quickly access Startup settings and choose the layout option “More pins” or “More recommendations” to display an additional row of pins or recommendations, respectively.

Now when we connect a secondary monitor, the clock and date will now also be displayed on the secondary monitor (s) taskbars so they can be viewed. [Están comenzando a implementar este cambio, por lo que aún no está disponible para todos los Insiders, ya que quieren monitorear los comentarios y ver cómo funciona antes de enviarlo a todos.]

For apps that send call, reminder, or alarm notifications that take advantage of Windows notifications in the operating system, 3 high priority notifications will now be displayed as stacked and displayed at the same time. This means that at any given time, we may see up to 4 notifications at the same time: 3 high priority notifications and one normal priority notification. [Están comenzando a implementar este cambio, por lo que aún no está disponible para todos los Insiders, ya que quieren monitorear los comentarios y ver cómo funciona antes de enviarlo a todos.]

As part of your ongoing effort to incorporate Control Panel settings into the Settings application: Advanced sharing settings (such as network discovery, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) have been moved to a new page in the Settings app under Advanced network settings. They have made some updates to the device specific pages under Printers and Scanners in Settings to show more information about our printer or scanner directly under Settings when available. Some of the entry points for network and device settings in Control Panel will now redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.

A new option has been added to the Installed Apps page in Settings to sort the list by Name (Z to A) and the old option has been updated accordingly “Alphabetically” so that it is now called Name (A to Z).

Now it will remember if we activate Bluetooth or Wi-Fi while we are in airplane mode. The next time we use airplane mode, the networks will reflect our preferences and remain on so that it is easier to continue listening to the headphones and stay connected while traveling.

Windows Sandbox now supports restarting within our virtualized environment (for example, if we clicked the Restart option on the power button on Start).

Build 22509 fixes

Taskbar

The Home, Search, Task View, Widgets, and Chat icons on the taskbar should no longer be unexpectedly large when the system scale is set to 125%.

Pressing the Windows plus key (the number corresponding to the position of an application icon on the taskbar) should now cycle through the application windows if we repeatedly press the number instead of stopping at the last window.

When Narrator’s focus is set to the Task View button and the Desktops flyout appears, Narrator will now inform you about desktops.

Fixed an issue in Explorer.exe that some Insiders were experiencing in recent builds related to updating taskbar notifications.

Entry

Handwriting should be working again now when the language is set to Chinese.

Mitigated a mouse-related issue that was causing some Insiders to experience a bug check during hibernation at times in recent builds (making the computer appear to have rebooted).

Chinese Simplified IME candidates have been customized to be center aligned with the height of the candidate window.

Fixed invocation of touch keyboard in PowerShell so it should work now.

Windows

Hovering back and forth between different desktops in Task View will no longer cause the displayed thumbnails and content area to shrink unexpectedly.

CompactOverlay should be working again in this build (aka the option some applications use to create a little window always on top).

Fixed an issue that caused Explorer.exe to sometimes crash when closing an application pool of 3 or more windows in Task View.

The unexpected spin animation when clicking a corner of the New Desktop button has been removed.

An adjustment was made to address an underlying issue that was causing the context menu to animate towards the mouse instead of zooming out when right-clicking on a desktop in Task View.

Fixed a high impact DWM issue in recent builds.

Setting

Fixed text overlay for certain languages ​​on the Installed Apps page in Settings.

Clicking the Uninstall button when using the Installed Applications page in the grid view will display a confirmation dialog.

The new ms-settings: installed-apps URI has been changed to be ms-settings: appsfeatures, to address scenarios where existing links expect the latter to lead to the list of installed applications, for example when selecting the App Settings option after right-clicking a UWP app in the Start Menu.

Others

Fixed an issue that caused some Insiders to see error 0x8007001f when trying to update to recent builds from the Dev Channel.

Fixed an issue where some computers are unable to install new builds or other updates with an error code of 0x80070002.

Resolved an issue that caused some devices to roll back with error code 0xc1900101 0x4001c when installing new builds.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wi-Fi connection to be lost after resuming from sleep mode.

Known bugs

general

Users upgrading from builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer builds from the Dev channel using the latest dev channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is signed. To continue with the installation, enable signing. If we receive this message, press the Enable button, restart the computer and try the update again.

Beginning

In some cases, you won’t be able to enter text when using Start Search on the Taskbar. If this happens to you, press WIN + R to open the Run dialog and then close it.

Taskbar

The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching between different input methods.

Search