Will Smith: What do the actor’s children do?

Talk about Will Smith is synonymous with success and popularity, from his beginnings as a teenager on the ’90s comedy series,’The Prince of rap‘, going through their iconic 90s film roles as a ‘black’ agent or as a fighter against an alien race to save Earth, until reaching the present time when one day he can captivate us with a comedy scene as with a scene full of histrionic depth. That is Will Smith.

Smith He is married to the also actress and sexy partner, Jada pinkett, star of films like ‘Matrix Revolutions’ doing dumbbell with Keanu Reeves and Lawrence Fishburne or ‘Collateral’ together with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx.

From the fruit of their love, two little ones were born, first the boy, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith and then his youngest daughter, Willow Reign Smith.

Both are now young people who transcend in the middle of the show, with the example of their parents in both film and music, the two have appeared in film projects together with his famous dad since they were little, however, when they reached their youth things changed.

Jaden, the most famous of the sons

Jaden is perhaps the most recognized and beaten by the press, in his early years he was part of the cast of ‘In search of happiness’,’The day the Earth stood still‘and was consecrated with the remake of’karate Kid‘together with the actor and martial arts expert, Jackie Chan.

That film gave him the opportunity to work on what in the future would be his passion, music, in that film he formed a dumbbell with Justin Bieber And success ‘Never say never‘, a couple of years later he reunited with his father in the most resounding failure of recent times for Will Smith, the ill-fated film’After Earth‘.

The last work on the big screen before a break from his image, came with ‘The Good Lord Bird’, the film offered him a different panorama, but it did not have the success he expected, so he retired and in 2017 reappeared for a ribbon Netflix, entitled ‘The Get Down‘.

Currently, he is dedicated to music, he likes to rap and has to his credit two productions, ‘Syre’ in 2016 and a year later ‘Erys’, mixes with a rapper beat that have paid good dividends to Smith’s second son.

The youngest is a musician and a model

While the young Willow, like her brother, she began her career alongside her father, we remember her on the tape ‘I’m legend‘As the young daughter of the protagonist, after she began to emerge as a singer and model, acting is also one of her strengths.

When she was only 10 years old, she launched into the musical plane with a song ‘Whip My Hair’ and it did not go so well, unfortunately that led her to self-harm.

On May 1, 2012, Smith posted a video clip for the song “Do it Like Me (Rockstar) “through its official channel at Youtube.

During 2013, Smith began posting various songs to his SoundCloud account, such as “Sugar & Spice”, “Summer Fling”, “Drowning”, “Find You Somewhere”, “Kite”, and “5”, all at 13. years.

Currently, it continues to be a strong bet in music and in the modelingUnlike his brother, physically he has not changed much, on the contrary, he has benefited from the charisma of his parents.

Trey, the closest to his father

The first and the most focused (besides the one most similar to Will), is his son Trey (coincidentally, that’s the name of his son Jaden’s character in ‘karate Kid‘), is 26 years old, is the son of Sheree Zampino, the first wife of Will Smith.

Although he is also a DJ and an actor, he was the last to enter his father’s fame. He did it by starring in a video with Will, broadcast through Instagram, in which the famous actor reveals the difficulties that father and son have gone through.

