Why US coach Jürgen Klinsmann backed Tata Martino despite defeats with El Tri

The complicated present of the Mexican team It has given much to talk about in the media and among some personalities close to the tricolor context. Those led by Gerardo Martino they currently have two consecutive losses in the playoffs and went from being at the top of the octagonal to placing in third place.

Regarding this, the former coach of the United States National Team, Jürgen Klinsmann, declared that from his perspective poor results can be considered “normal”. However, he expressed that the Aztec team should not have many problems to obtain their ticket for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“These are some normal moments in the campaign for the cup. Some negative results, but it is normal for the World Cup. Mexico will qualify for the World Cup”, Expressed Klinsmann for some Mexican media.

Tata Martino lives one of his most complicated moments since his arrival at Tri (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

The process of Gerardo Tata Martino He has been heavily criticized in recent months despite the fact that on his arrival at El Tri he had great results and solid performances on the pitch. Now, with a selection without much idea of ​​the game and already without the backing of good results, his place on the Aztec bench has begun to be questioned.

Despite this, Klinsmann assured that the Argentine strategist will continue to lead the Aztec team and that his vast experience and leadership will put these difficult moments forward to take El Tri to the highest World Cup fair. “The process is fine, I like the TataI like his personality and we will see him in Qatar ”, added the former player of the German National Team.

On the other hand, about the rivalry between Mexico and the USA, and the current great generation of young americans who are shining in European football, Jürgen stressed that the players go through one of their best moments full of confidence and “extremely happy”.

“I saw the young people extremely happy. They are getting more and more competitive. The situation with the United States is that they grow and have grown in recent yearss. For 20-25 years the league has grown. Soccer in the country has grown, the level that has grown at a professional level is exciting ”, concluded the European helmsman.

Klinsmann led the United States National Team from 2011 to 2016 (Photo: Bundesliga)

Klinsmann featured in the German National Team both as a player and as a coach. Came to the bench Teuton in 2004 and consolidated a base of physical players and with individual technique. After two years in command and after having finished his performance in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, his separation from the Bavarians was announced due to the decision not to renew his contract.

In 2006, the United States approached the strategist to offer him the position of coach, but a disagreement between the interests of each side made it impossible for his arrival to take place at that time. In July 2011, with a second negotiation attempt, it was finally made official that Klinsmann would take command of the US team, a place that it occupied until 2016.

In his time with the Americans starred in one of the famous triumphs of “2-0” of the United States over Mexico in Columbus during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers heading to Brazil 2014. This placed him as one of many names in the historic rivalry against the Mexican National Team.

