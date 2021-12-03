Who’s who in King Richard, the new Will Smith movie

King richard is a biographical film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin about the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of future tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, this second considered the best of all time. From this Thursday it can be enjoyed in theaters in Argentina and the rest of Latin America, although in the United States it arrived two weeks ago in theaters and HBO Max.

“An unflappable father who contributed to the raising of two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the world stage as legendary icons. “, notes its official synopsis.

The criticisms received mark it as one of the great launches of the year and the most outstanding sports biopics. In addition, they point out that the performance of Will Smith could be worth a Oscar and will try to get the accolade after he slipped away when he was nominated for Ali and In Search of Falicity. The cast in general was also applauded and here we show you who plays the characters that existed in real life.

+ Who’s who in King Richard

– Will Smith as Richard Williams

Venus and Serena’s 79-year-old father and coach who took tennis lessons and decided his daughters should be tennis players when he saw Virginia Ruzici playing on television. He himself began to be behind the girls’ trainings with unconventional methods, but in the end they paid off.

– Aunjanue Ellis as Oracence “Brandy” Price

Mother of Venus and Serena, and also coach of her daughters. She was married to Richard Williams until 2002. She is credited with, along with her husband, the recognition of having instilled in their daughters to be fully focused and disciplined in the game, so that outside interests have no place.

– Sniyya Sidney as Venus Williams

American professional tennis player born in 1980 who won seven Grand Slam titles in her career. At 41, she has a total of 49 WTA tournaments and in 2002 she became the first African-American player of all time to reach the No. 1 position in the world rankings, where she spent eleven weeks in three periods.

– Demi Singleton as Serena Williams

40-year-old professional tennis player who has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and was ranked No. 1 in the WTA world rankings for 319 weeks. Her powerful punching style, mental strength and championships position her as the best in the history of the sport.

-Tony Goldwyn as Paul Cohen

Entrandor who also worked with John McEnroe and Pete Sampras. More than once he declared that Richard Willias challenged his methods and assured that before Venus and Serena were born he already said that they were going to be the best.

– Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci

Former American tennis player and coach and recognized as one of the best by being chosen as Master Professional by the Professional Tennis Association and the United States and seven times Coach of the year by the USPTA. He worked alongside Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati.

– Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew as Tunde Prince: the older half-sister of Serena and Venus Williams and daughter of another Brandy marriage.

– Daniele Lawson as Isha Price: Sister of Venus and Serena who becomes a lawyer.

– Layla Crawford as Lyndea Price: sister of Venus and Serena, daughter of Brandy and stepdaughter of Richard Williams.

– Marcela Zacaris is Arantxa Sanchez Vicario: Former world No. 1 tennis player who competed in real life against Venus Williams.

– Christopher Wallinger as John McEnroe: one of the best tennis players in history who maintains a relationship with Richard and is trained by Paul Cohen.

