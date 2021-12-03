Who was the actress who turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Fashion?

Given the popularity of the

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ It would be unimaginable to think that there was an actress who rejected the role of Andy, but it was Rachel McAdams who rejected 3 times the role of Anne Hathaway.

A virtual meeting made it possible for Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), Stanley Tucci (Nigel Kipling), Adrian Grenier (Nate Cooper), Gisele Bündchen (Serena), director David Frankel, the Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, costume designer Patricia Field and novelist Lauren Weisberger matched up, according to Sensacine.

It was also said that Meryl streep She was not the first choice to stay with the role of Miranda Priestly and instead Michelle Pfeiffer, Glenn Close and Catherine Zeta-Jones were contemplated, but in the end they opted for the actress who has three Oscars under her belt.

Anne Hathaway He wasn’t the first alternative to being Andy, either; it was actually the ninth, as the production wanted Rachel McAdams for the role, but she turned him down three times. Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst were among other options.

Epic! Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ reunited to celebrate 15 years of the film 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/asCK1Nj1GT – SensaCine Mexico (@SensaCineMx) June 15, 2021

A different ending for ‘The devil wears fashion’

Aline Brosh McKenna said that “the movie used to end with a scene a little more optimistic with Nate, plus a reconciliation. They are so young and they are choosing spouses for their life, but we know that the 25-year-olds are not in that position, “he said.

Laughing, the memorable reunion of ‘The devil wears fashion’, which lasted just over half an hour.

