Where to see the Spider-Man movies? Netflix, Prime or Disney Plus? – Connoisseurs.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the new Marvel film for the third cinematic reboot of the Peter Parker / Spider-Man-centered franchise, played by Tom Holland, will open in theaters on December 16. But, while it is unknown on which platform the film can be seen, where to see the Spider-Man films? The previous installments of Spider-Man are available to watch on different streaming services, while none of them can be seen on Disney plus.

Spider-Man (2002) Available on Netflix

Based on a comic by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko “Spider-Man” begins the Sam Raimi trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, with a script by David Koepp. Peter Parker (Maguire) is a shy and diligent student at a New York high school who finds himself in love with the beautiful Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

One fine day, after being bitten by a genetically manipulated spider, he acquires supernatural powers that turn him into Spiderman. After the death of his uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) at the hands of a criminal, Peter decides to use those powers to fight against evil.

“Spider-Man 2” (2004) Available on Netflix

Sequel to “Spiderman” directed by Sam Raimi, with a script by Michael Chabon, Alfred Gough, Miler Millar and Alvin Sargent. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is a college student who is faced with the dilemma of pursuing his superhero task as Spiderman or the possibility of declaring his love for Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

Meanwhile, Doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina) becomes a diabolical villain after a failed experiment kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused to mechanical tentacles. Spider-Man must prevent him from successfully recreating the dangerous experiment, while dealing with a subconscious desire to stop being a superhero that is robbing him of his powers.

“Spider-Man 3” (2007) Available on HBO Max

Second sequel to “Spider-Man”, by Sam Raimi, with a script by Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi himself and Alvin Sargent. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finally strikes a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But a storm brewing on the horizon. When his suit changes suddenly, turning black and enhancing his powers, Peter also transforms, bringing out the darker and more vengeful side of his personality.

Under the influence of the new suit, Peter becomes overconfident and begins to neglect the people who love and care about him. Forced to choose between the tantalizing power the new suit provides and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter must conquer his own demons, while two of his most feared foes, Venom and the Sandman, use their powers to quench his thirst for revenge, threatening Peter and the people he loves.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) Available on HBO Max

New reboot of history, directed by Marc Webb and starring this time by Andrew Garfield Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Rhys Ifans, with a script by Steve Kloves, Alvin Sargent and James Vanderbilt. Peter Parker (Garfield) achieves super powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Turned into Spiderman, his purpose is to find out the cause of the disappearance of his parents when he was still a child.

Like most teenagers his age, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he has come to be what he is. On his journey to connect the dots of his past, he discovers a secret his father kept, a secret that will ultimately shape his destiny as Spiderman. To achieve this, he gets in touch with Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his father’s former partner.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) Available on Netflix and Paramount Plus

The new reboot to the saga with a change of actor, Tom Holland and director, Jon Watts. A young Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Holland), who made his debut in “Captain America: Civil War,” enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Excited from his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Peter tries to resume his normal daily routine, distracted by his intention to prove that he can be more than just your friendly neighbor Spider-Man, but, when a new villain known as the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, everything that Peter considers more important. it will be threatened. Your time has come and you will be put to the test to become the hero you are destined to be.

“Spider-Man 2: Far from Home” (2019) Available on Amazon Prime Video

Directed again by Jon Watts, the friend and neighbor superhero Tom Holland returns, who, after the events that occurred in “Avengers: Endgame”, must step forward and take charge of the new dangers that threaten a world that has changed for the better. forever. It is a continuation of “Endgame”, where Iron Man has passed away and Spider-man is expected to be his replacement.

The film expands the cinematic universe of Spider-Man, taking Peter Parker out of his comfort zone in his native New York and taking him through Europe on what was supposed to be a school vacation, but which ended up becoming his greatest challenge and his greatest never seen epic adventure where Peter Parker is measured against Mysterio. “Far From Home” meant a hinge between Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the MCU.

Where to see Spider-Man 3: No Way Home?

The third solo film of the arachnid hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Tom Holland, opens in theaters on December 17, closing the third reboot of the successful franchise.

But, beyond its premiere in theaters, and as published by CONOCEDORES.com®, one of the great mysteries of the industry is on which streaming platform to watch “Spider-Man 3: No Way Home”. In the first instance, one might think that it would be Disney Plus, since Marvel is one of the brands that Disney acquired.

However, so far no Spider-Man movies are available on the entertainment giant’s platform, and, as detailed above, they are distributed between HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Netflix and Prime Video, because the rights are from Sony Pictures. .

“Spider-Man 3: No Way Home” will feature the appearance of Doctor Strange and the return of the villainous Doctor Octopus. After the events of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Peter Parker’s life and reputation are completely exposed after Mysterio reveals his identity.

That is why Peter will seek the help of Stephen Strange to try to fix everything. But things soon get a lot more dangerous and Parker must find what it really means to be Spider-Man. Directed by Jon Watts, Tom Holland will once again share the cast with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively.