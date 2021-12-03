where he was born, how many children does he have, his successes and more curiosities

Know these 10 facts about Britney Spears.

This December 2, Britney Spears is turning 40 years old. After 13 years of being under the tutelage of her father, the singer celebrates without the supervision of third parties and in control of her life and finances. To commemorate the artist’s birthday, We have gathered these 10 curiosities that you probably did not know about the little princess of pop.

It may interest you: “I didn’t pull the trigger”: Alec Baldwin on the fatal accident

We invite you to read more content like this here

1. Where were you born?

Britney Spears was born in McComb, Mississippi on December 2, 1981. Her birth name is Britney Jean Spears. She is the daughter of Jamie Spears, a former contractor and chef, and Lynne Spears.

2. How many times have you been married?

The singer has been married twice. The first time was with Jason Alexander on January 3, 2004. The marriage was annulled and only lasted 55 hours. The second marriage was to Kevin Federline on September 18 of that same year. The relationship ended on July 30, 2007 when they divorced.

3. What are Britney’s children called?

The singer has two children, the product of her relationship with Kevin Federline. Their names are Sean and Jayden Federline. The oldest was born on September 14, 2005 and the youngest on September 12, 2006.

4. He worked with Disney

Between 1993 and 1994, Britney was a member of the cast of “The Mickey Mouse Club”, which also featured stars such as Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

5. The most influential

In 2002, Forbes magazine named Britney Spears as the most powerful celebrity in Hollywood. Her great professional career earned her a star on the Walk of Fame in 2003.

6. His greatest hits

The number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include: Baby one more time, Womanizer, 3, and Hold it against me.

As for albums, within the Billboard 200 list, they are: Baby one more time, Oops! … I did it again, Britney, In the Zone, Circus and Femme Fatale.

7. What were your musical influences?

In different interviews, the artist has expressed that her greatest influences were Madonna, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Read also: Rihanna: from a difficult childhood to a national heroine of Barbados

8. New era in pop

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Britney “helped usher in a new era for the genre that had gone dormant in the decade that followed New Kids on the Block.” She became one of the most successful artists of all time. “

9. Awards and recognitions

His great music career has been recognized with a Grammy Award, seven Guinness Records, six MTV Videos Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

10. Guardianship

Since 2008, Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, has served as her tutor. He was the one who managed and controlled his personal, work and financial life. His decisions came to influence the reproductive autonomy of the artist, who assured that she could not become pregnant due to the contraceptive device that had been implanted.

After 13 years of control, Brenda Penny, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, accepted Britney’s request to terminate that measure. Through her Instagram account, the artist said “My God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” Spears wrote. “I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day !!!! The best day of my life … praise the Lord … can I get an amen ???? #FreedBritney ”.