WhatsApp Web will have a sticker store

WhatsApp for desktop has received a new function in its beta version, which seems to be a sticker store to be able to send the stickers we want to our contacts, so, surely in the future we can have a sticker store in the final version of WhatsApp Web.

We are seeing how WhatsApp Web and the desktop version are receiving a lot of newsIt seems that the two versions of the messaging app are being given much more importance, since they are the mobile versions that allow working with WhatsApp without the need to always have the mobile with us, only when we go to sync the app.

Sticker store on WhatsApp web very soon

The WhatsApp beta version 2.2147.9 for desktop brings a novelty related to stickers, as a sticker store has been added in which we can navigate to choose the stickers that we like the most and be able to send it to our contacts.

This sticker store does not work like the sticker store of the mobile version of WhatsApp, because in the desktop version we can only search among all the sticker packs for the sticker that we like the most to be able to send it to the chat that we have open at that moment, that is, we will not download any sticker pack on our computer, we can only use the stickers to send them.

In order to open the stickers store we will have to have the beta version of WhatsApp for computer or desktop that you can download below, once you have the beta version you will see the icon in the stickers section “+” with which you can open the sticker store.

Web: Download here WhatsApp beta for computer or desktop

By not having to download any pack of stickers we are sure that the sticker store will be coming to WhatsApp Web very soon, since the entire store will need to be deployed to the browser version of the app. Another novelty that we can highlight in this version is that now we can click on a sticker to know the name of the pack of stickers to which it belongs.

