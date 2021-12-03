WhatsApp: how to know who one of your contacts is chatting with the most
Mexico City /
The application of WhatsApp it continues to become one of the favorites thanks to the ease it gives users to keep in touch with their family and friends; however, if for some reason You want to know who one of your contacts in the app is chatting with, then we tell you how.
The first thing you should know is that the only way there is to know with which people does the person you ‘investigate’ talk the most, it is through the records, posts and photos you send through WhatsApp.
So with the following trick, you can find out exactly which person you are most active with any of the contacts that you have registered in the famous application.
How do you know who your contact chats with the most?
- Go to WhatsApp and look for “Settings” (if your smartphone is iOS) or “Settings” (if it’s Android).
- Choose “data and storage”.
- Enter “storage usage”.
- Once inside, the list of contacts with whom the person interacts most frequently will be displayed.
- By clicking, you can check each of the messages, files and all the information exchanged by the contact you investigated with the person who spends the most time interacting on WhatsApp.