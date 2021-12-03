WhatsApp: how to know who one of your contacts is chatting with the most

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 12:16:24





The application of WhatsApp it continues to become one of the favorites thanks to the ease it gives users to keep in touch with their family and friends; however, if for some reason You want to know who one of your contacts in the app is chatting with, then we tell you how.

The first thing you should know is that the only way there is to know with which people does the person you ‘investigate’ talk the most, it is through the records, posts and photos you send through WhatsApp.

So with the following trick, you can find out exactly which person you are most active with any of the contacts that you have registered in the famous application.

How do you know who your contact chats with the most?