What to watch on CCC Go, Netflix and Amazon Prime

CCC GO

Armed and dangerous (TNT, at 3:53 p.m.)

A DEA agent and a Naval Intelligence officer manage to steal US $ 43 million from the mafia. But the money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. With Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

The hours (Paramount Network, at 7:10 p.m.)

Three women from different eras are linked together like links in a chain by the same book by Virgina Woolf, “Mrs. Dallaway ”, and by the same existential dramas portrayed in the work: the despair of the hours that do not pass, that are always the same. With Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep.

Until the body endures (Star Channel, at 22)

Five friends from college reunite after 10 years for a bachelorette party in Miami. The party gets out of hand when a stripper is accidentally killed. Comedy with Scarlett Johansson and Jillian Bell.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Film & Arts, at 22)

Vicky and Cristina are two young North Americans who are going to Barcelona to spend a vacation. One is sensitive, rational and intends to marry, the other is passionate and looking for exciting adventures. From Woody Allen, with Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson.

NETFLIX

Paper House – Season Five – Part Two

The band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, they have managed to rescue Lisbon but are experiencing one of their worst moments after having lost one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, has no plan to escape. When it seems that nothing can go worse, a new enemy will arrive more powerful than any of the previous ones: the Army.

Cobalt blue

When an aspiring writer and his sister fall in love with the same guest staying in their home, the events of the situation shake their traditional family. Indian movie. jurassic world; Cretaceous campAn animated series set in parallel to the events narrated in “Jurassic World”, which tells the story of six teenagers who are chosen to live a unique adventure: camping in an area near Isla Nublar. But when the dinosaurs come out of their cages and create chaos, these youngsters will have to survive a hostile situation.

AMAZON PRIME

Alex Rider – Season Two

After the deadly mission to take down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. But when a horrific attack on a friend’s family returns him to the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister plan with global implications.

Harlem

New comedy about a group of stylish and ambitious girlfriends in Harlem, New York. Camille is an anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures but has a difficult time navigating her own love life; Tye is a creator of queer dating apps, he prefers to keep vulnerability and romantic partners at a distance; Quinn is a desperate romantic fashion designer with trust funds who is trying to give them back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, unfiltered singer and actress who also lives fabulously with Quinn without paying rent.

A rescue of little eggs

Toto and his friends must rescue their children (still inside the eggs) after they are taken to a gourmet food event in Africa. After discovering that they have an incomparable voice, a young woman is offered the opportunity to study. I sing at a prestigious school in Paris. The problem? Her parents and her brother are deaf and mute, and they need her to communicate with other people on a daily basis. French film made a second American version this year (“Coda”) highly praised and awarded.