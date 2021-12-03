What they haven’t told us about commercial tea

The only reason I stopped drinking industrial lemon tea is that the acid was affecting my tooth enamel. My dentist told me. “Do you drink something acidic like bottled tea frequently?”, And I confessed that yes, my favorite was the lemon flavor, but I could switch to the peach one without problem. The answer was negative and the recommendation was to reduce consumption and always rinse my mouth after taking it.

I could not imagine the favor it was doing me, because in addition to the citric acid that affected my teeth, I was consuming a lot of sugar.

A investigation published in the American Chemical Society found that commercial bottled tea has large amounts of sugar, in addition to other substances, but the most remarkable thing is that it does not have the amount of antioxidants that it is supposed to have being tea.

“The first measurements of healthy antioxidant levels in commercial bottled tea beverages have concluded that health-conscious consumers may not be getting what they pay for: healthy doses of those antioxidants, or ‘polyphenols,’ which can prevent a variety of diseases. “says the scientific article where Shiming Li, Ph.D., Ph.D.

“Consumers have a very good understanding of the concept of the health benefits of drinking tea or consuming other tea products. However, there is a large gap between the perception that tea consumption is healthy and the actual amount of healthy nutrients (polyphenols) found in bottled tea drinks. Our analysis of the tea drinks found the polyphenol content to be extremely low. “

For the research, the specialists compared six brands that can be purchased in supermarkets to measure the amount of antioxidants, which are responsible for fighting free radicals related to diseases such as cancer and diabetes. The results were so low in half of the products that they rated them as practically absent.

While a cup of green or black tea contains between 50 and 150 milligrams of polyphenols; The six industrial brands analyzed in bottles of almost 500 milliliters, had 81, 43, 40, 13, 4 and 3.

Rossana De Jongh, a nutritionist doctor, specialist in psycho-behavioral dietetics, explains that, in general, in these types of drinks, sugar is the second most important ingredient after water. Others may contain glucose, fructose or honey syrup, for a total of 4 to 7 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, so that if a can has 330 milliliters and an individual bottle has 500 milliliters, we will be consuming between 12 and 35 grams. of sugar in a drink.

Additionally, the specialist mentions that it would not be enough to take a zero sugar version, because artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame K, or sucralose are also added to them. Very few have stevia. The tea should taste herbal and the polyphenols are usually a bit bitter and astringent, flavors that commercially do not seem so attractive, so they are covered or eliminated with sweet flavors.

On the other hand, organics are not an alternative to enjoy daily, because they still have sugar… organic, but sugar nonetheless; And if we choose these drinks to take advantage of the natural benefits, we must bear in mind that they often have preservatives, colorings and acidity correctors.

Of course it has fewer chemical ingredients than a soda, but the really healthy alternative is natural tea. The expert recommends preparing natural infusions or teas, for a change it can be flavored with fruits, orange or lemon peels, fresh herbs such as mint, moderately sweetened and added ice. The result will be refreshing and its natural ingredients can be used.

Other alternatives to industrial drinks such as tea, juices and soda are sparkling water and soda, checking the sodium values. Water flavored with fresh fruits, coconut water, natural fruit and vegetable juices without sugar or additives. Isotonic and energy drinks have a purpose and are designed for athletes, so they are not suitable as a substitute for sodas and everyday drinks because, in addition, they usually contain sugar.

