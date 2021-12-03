What is there to do this weekend and the next few days?

The singer-songwriter will perform next Friday, December 10 at the Ducón Theater (Durazno Corner Convention) at 9:00 p.m., reviewing the songs from her two albums and some more recent novelties, in which traditional Uruguayan influences intersect with jazz. Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling 099 581 053.

Music

Elena Ciavaglia

Aliemrap

The rap trio presents their album this Sunday, December 5 at 8 p.m. This is love winner of the Graffiti award for Best Hip Hop Album in 2020. It will be in the Hugo Balzo hall of the Auditorio Nacional del Sodre, in a show that will have as guests the rap duo composed by Kung-Fú Ombijam and Viki Style. Tickets are on sale through the Tickantel platform, at a cost of $ 550.

Cinema

Love without barriers

The classic musical that already had a film version in 1961 returns to the screen with this remake directed by Steven Spielberg. Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, tells the story of a romance between a young American and a Puerto Rican immigrant in New York, set against the backdrop of a war between two street gangs. It opens on December 9 in commercial theaters.

Samples

Reconnection – Carrasco International Airport

Carrasco International Airport is a place for cultural encounters and connections. This time it becomes the exhibition space for a photography exhibition that connects Uruguay and Japan, under the gaze of Tali Kimelman and Michiko Chiyoda. “The word reconnection is nourished by various associations that inhabit the project that brings us together, among others: reinforcing links, unions and correspondences that imply ties between beings, space and memory,” says the description of the exhibition under the curatorship of Dario Invernizzi. The exhibition opens next Saturday, December 11.

To schedule

Jaime roos

December 17 – Centenario Stadium

Bottom

December 9 – Antel Arena

You will not like it

December 13 and 14 – Centenario Stadium

The Nutcracker

From December 15 to 26 – SODRE National Auditorium

Michelangelo Battegazzore

From December 10 to February 27 – National Museum of Visual Arts