What is Britney Spears’ favorite drink? The answer will surprise you

Despite the fact that in recent months Britney Spears has been involved in a great lawsuit legal to get back your Liberty and leave behind the guardianship from his dad. that fans and media have described as abusive, the singer She has not lost the affection of the public and maintains her status as the undisputed diva of the pop, for that and in celebration of his birthday number 40, what celebrates this December 2nd, we will tell you what is the favorite drink from Britney jean spears.

Throughout your career there have been some drinks that have marked the life of the singer, one of them is the iced tea what mixes the Jamaica flower with berry, of a famous coffee shop from USA; since 2014 the diva of pop he spoke with his fans through different social networks, it was in one of these question and answer sessions where Britney revealed that this was one of his favorite drinks.

