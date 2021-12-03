What is Britney Spears’ favorite drink? The answer will surprise you

Despite the fact that in recent months Britney Spears has been involved in a great lawsuit legal to get back your Liberty and leave behind the guardianship from his dad. that fans and media have described as abusive, the singer She has not lost the affection of the public and maintains her status as the undisputed diva of the pop, for that and in celebration of his birthday number 40, what celebrates this December 2nd, we will tell you what is the favorite drink from Britney jean spears.

Throughout your career there have been some drinks that have marked the life of the singer, one of them is the iced tea what mixes the Jamaica flower with berry, of a famous coffee shop from USA; since 2014 the diva of pop he spoke with his fans through different social networks, it was in one of these question and answer sessions where Britney revealed that this was one of his favorite drinks.

However, this is not the only favorite drink of the singer, just a few months ago Britney took the social networks to greet his followers, talk about the break he was having in Maui and by the way show off your drink favorite, all this through Instagram, where he also hung the photo of his drink, however he never mentioned the name of the drink; According to the photo we can see what is some kind of frappe with a very tropical color, accompanied by a slice of lemon, a drink that is undoubtedly very much in the style of this star.

In the last few months Britney Spears staged a legal battle to regain his Liberty, after the public knowledge of the abuse what had been committed against him while the tutorships legal to which it had been subjected; according to different sources Britney he was prohibited from consuming alcohol on the tours, along with other prohibitions and rules that his fans were quick to condemn.

Britney Spears showed off a mysterious drink as her favorite. Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Therefore, the world was quite surprised by celebrate with champagne when he finally regained his freedom. Britney Spears He also addressed his fans revealing how happy he was to have obtained his first glass of this drink after 13 years of guardianship, how glad she was to get her Liberty and how excited she was about the life ahead of her, in this way the champagne became one of the drinks that has marked the career of the singer.