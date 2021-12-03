What does Max Verstappen occupy to be champion this weekend?

Max verstappen leads the drivers’ championship of the Formula 1, with a difference of eight points on Lewis hamilton, his closest pursuer.

With this, the pilot of Red bull could get to be crowned this weekend in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in case of some series of combinations, in the absence of yet the last Big prize of the season that will be the following week in Abu Dhabi.

WHAT DO YOU NEED?

Win with the extra point on the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth or worse. Winning and Hamilton finishing seventh or worse. Putting in second place with the fastest lap and Hamilton finishing in 10th or worse. To be in second place and that Hamilton does not add points.

Max Verstappen will be crowned world champion in Saudi Arabia if … # F1 pic.twitter.com/YjvggDMMpZ – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 22, 2021

The extra point of the fastest laps will play an important role in this fight for both championships, both for drivers and constructors.

In the constructors’ championship, the difference is only five points, so do Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez for their teams it will be vital for this fight, since Verstappen and Hamilton they are more focused on winning the pilots, although in theory they go hand in hand.

