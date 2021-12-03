What Angelina Jolie taught us about raising without gender stereotypes (note by Nancy Álvarez in OEM-Informex)





Gender is a compartment, norms, stereotypes, roles that are imposed according to our sex, this is not something innate and immovable

Nancy Alvarez | OEM-Informex

After several years questioning the sexuality of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this case has gone viral on social networks, since she considers herself a person whose tastes have changed over time.

In this stage of regression where stereotypes and labels are dusted off, which seemed to have been overcome as the way of acting, dressing, speaking, among others, they continue above all to qualify people beyond their way of being.

During the 80s, each person, mainly our favorite artists, wore colorful clothes, extravagant hairstyles and unique makeup, according to their preference, regardless of their sex, at that time the stereotypical idea of ​​gender seemed to collapse.

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund (Namibia), his name means “the one who must be sent” in Hebrew / Photo: Courtesy | Pinterest.

Gender is a compartment, stereotype norms, roles that are imposed according to our sex, this is not something innate and immovable, it is not part of the genes, brain and above all it is not an identity.

Although it is true, in the case of Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, since she was a child she identified more with the opposite gender and now in her adolescence her preference for the female gender can be observed.

Little is known about what happens in the young woman’s life, however in some statements made by her parents regarding her way of dressing like her male brothers and that they called him John, as their favorite story character, for them this It was one more characteristic of her daughter, who liked superhero ties and capes like other girls.

Angelina and Brad were present in the education of their children, in the case of Shiloh, who according to Jolie wanted to be a boy and met the gender, that is why they supported her to shave her head for a while and bought men’s clothing. “You don’t know your children until they teach you who they are. They become who they want to be, “said the actress.

THIS CONTENT IS PUBLISHED BY julioastillero.com WITH EXPRESS AUTHORIZATION OF OEM-Informex. Reproduction prohibited.

The former president of the Government of Spain attended the 35th edition of FIL Elizabeth Ríos | OEM-Informex Beyond the lacerating injustices, unacceptable inequalities or the poverty that paralyzes, what must persist in Latin America is the unity to favor its democracies, said José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, on Wednesday, […]

To carry out the ranking, vertices such as the comfort of the seats and even the taste of their food were evaluated Rodrigo Carmona | OEM-Informex Although traveling by plane represents an adventure, on several occasions passengers are busy buying the flight that provides them with the most comfort to start it, so […]



Related