Wes Anderson already shoots his film in Chinchón with Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson | Summer Magazine

From left and from top to bottom, the actors Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Bryan Cranston, who will participate in the filming in Chinchón (Madrid) of the next film by American director Wes Anderson. getty

American filmmaker Wes Anderson (Houston, 52 years old) is already shooting his new movie in Chinchón. Little is known of a script filmed by a great team that has reserved the inn and various hotels and rural houses in this Madrid city, of 5,000 inhabitants and located 46 kilometers southeast of the capital. Nor when will the all-star cast that Anderson has recruited, led by Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston and their regulars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, be in town. On the outskirts of the city, two immense sets made of mechanotube, which resemble a desert and a railway station, have already been partially covered with screens. But this Sunday in Chinchón those who were seen were Anderson’s followers.

Along with the aforementioned actors, his co-stars have been gradually announced: Jason Schwartzman (also a regular in Anderson’s cinema as an actor and co-writer), Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Jeffrey Wright. Several of them collaborated in The French Chronicle, Anderson’s latest shoot, the story of a Kansas newspaper supplement that takes place from a French town, another bet by the American filmmaker to construct sets of worlds that only exist in his imagination (most of The French Chronicle was filmed in a hangar in Angouleme). From this new film it is only known that although it resembles a western it is not, and that although it is shot in Spain it has nothing to do with Spain. And that not all the actors will film together, since, as is usual in Anderson’s filmography, the plots intersect: in The French Chronicle, which will be released in Spain on October 29, there are more than 25 stars – between Americans and French – and very few intersect on screen, as the film develops the various sections of the The French Dispatch Magazine.

This Sunday, a man with a t-shirt and bag of Star wars he waited stoically with his group of five friends in the scorching midday sun. They were looking for a shady hole in front of the Chinchón parador, where Anderson is staying, according to what they saw last week. One of them, Jacobo Torres (Madrid, 40 years old), has more than 1,500 autographs collected in 15 years of following artists, and this Sunday he presented himself with a folder in which he keeps printed photographs of movie posters of the director and of the actors who work with him on this shoot. From this cast he already has those of Swinton, Cranston and Wright, obtained in other meetings. He is looking for and capturing the signatures of the rest of the stars. “It’s going to be very complicated due to the pandemic, but last weekend we saw Anderson leave; moves in boogie”, He comments, and points to the five vehicles parked at the entrance. They didn’t let him get close.

The shoot is marked by all kinds of confidentiality contracts that prevent workers from talking about it. However, on social networks, the Aranjuez Golf Club announced that on September 6 its facilities would be closed for a day of filming Anderson’s film. The American has chosen Chinchón because of the landscape, because of its logistical facilities, because he resides in France, because of the quality of the Spanish technical team that is in charge of production and because, as an admirer of Orson Welles, he knew that the director of Citizen Kane filmed Chimes at midnight and the TV movie An immortal record, in which the Madrid population was transmuted into Macao.

There is unshakable security in the various hotels where the team stays. But rumors fan the town and José Luis Olivar (Chinchón, 62 years old) has seen much more movement since the team’s advance arrived, about two months ago. He can see it in his valet work, but especially in his son Francisco’s place, the Kronos pizzeria. “We supply the entire area and they sometimes order up to 20 pizzas for the parador,” he says, protected from the sun’s rays with a hat and an umbrella. One of the restaurant workers, Pedro Yuste (Chinchón, 25 years old), confirms that they have also gone to the premises and had to make shipments to the filming in the outskirts. “My brother has been hired to be at the door controlling who passes. He has had problems with people who want to sneak in, but also with neighbors who complained that they had been walking around all their lives, “he says.

Plaza Mayor de Chinchón, converted yesterday into a bullring for the town festivities. Santi Burgos

It has also altered the future of other shootings. The Paraíso macro-club, which gives its name to the Movistar + series of the same name, was built, at least its exteriors, on a meadow also in Chinchón. The filming of the second season is ending these days, and that team, led by director Fernando González Molina, has not found accommodations in a Chinchón taken by the Americans.

Two hours after the first meeting, Torres and his friends are already sitting with their refreshments in front of the hotel for the Hollywood stars. They have not seen anyone yet, and they update the information on social networks. A few meters away, in the raised bullring where the Plaza Mayor is the rest of the year, Spanish flags decorate the terraces and visitors crowd into the bars, dressed in shirts, Chinese, long dresses and high-heeled sandals. Clean to the nines for the seven o’clock in the afternoon bullfight. They won’t see Wes Anderson there either.

