VIRAL | this is what Kang ‘The Conqueror’ looks like in Ant-Man and The Wasp

The next tape of the superhero ant-man, embodied by the charismatic Paul Rudd, will hit theaters until July 2023, a film in which he will once again be a dumbbell with ‘The Wasp’, Evangelline lilly and in which he will face a powerful villain that we already had a look at in the series for Disney +, Loki.

On ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘, the pair of heroes will face Kang ‘The Conqueror’, villain we saw in the last chapter of the loki series and that appears on one of the shirts worn by the film’s production team.

In a tweet released today, one of the film’s production team members is seen wearing a T-shirt with the characteristic helmet of Ant-manHowever, it is broken in half and in its metallic reflection, you can see the silhouette of the villain.

In the Marvel universe comics, Kang is a time traveler, who returns to the past in order to avoid a cataclysm that will end the timelines; in addition to saving her love, the Princess ravonna.

In this context, fans and followers have already begun to delve into theories and have put on the table that the appearance of Kang could confirm the output of Paul rudd What Ant-Man of the MCU.

Theories fly

According to network users, the fact that Ant-Man’s helmet is broken means that this could be the last movie in which Rudd is, remembering that both Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and soon Chris Hemsworth, characters from Marvel’s main triad of heroes (Captain America, Iron Man and Thor) have been withdrawn from phase 4 projects.

The proof (according to the fans) is that after the advertising cards of the last films in which the three heroes are protagonists came out, some iconic part of their clothing appears, broken.

Such is the case of the captain’s shield, the helmet of Hombre de Hierro or the hammer of Thor, therefore, fans now think that the broken helmet of Ant-man It could mean Rudd’s departure.

Another aspect that they have highlighted is about the high expectations about the timeline and the Multiverse in Marvel, a theme that has been unleashed after the closing of the UCM in its phase 3 and the arrival of the series to Disney +, especially, WandaVisión and Loki, and soon the Spider-Man film projects and Dr. Strange.

