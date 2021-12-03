Vin Diesel’s son earned a fortune for working on Fast and Furious 9 | Films

Liliana carmona

Vincent Sinclair plays a younger version of Dominic Toretto

The ninth installment of

‘Fast and furious’

premiered on June 23 in Mexico and is undoubtedly one of the most important films of

Vin Diesel

with the presence of his son Vincent Sinclair.

The little boy plays the youthful version of Dominic Toretto, precisely the character played by his father in the famous franchise.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon on his program The Tonight Show, the actor shared that it was not his idea that the minor join the cast of the film.

“I can’t take the credit, it was the idea of ​​Justin Lin, the director; but we have been making these films for so long and when my children were born I was working on one of the ‘Fast and Furious’ films, so the director and the cast have a special relationship with my children, “he said.

Like all proud parents, Vin highlighted the great job his son did on stage. “The wildest aspect is that he worked 12 hours, put in effort, put dedication going over his lines with the other members of the cast. I create links with what his brother and father interpret ”, he specified.

The actor also acknowledged that at first he was not sure that his son would play the role, since that scene was a very emotional and vulnerable moment in Dom’s life.

How much did they pay Vin Diesel’s son?

According to the TMZ portal,

Vincent, who was 9 years old at the time, filmed all his scenes in 2019 and reportedly received a pay of a thousand dollars a day, which is equivalent to just over 19 thousand pesos.

Recall that there was a flashback with a younger Domic in the seventh installment of the franchise, who was played by an actor named Alex McGee.