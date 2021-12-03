Vin Diesel goes viral for his physical change on vacation and responds to criticism

Over the years, ‘Fast & Furious’ It has become one of the most famous movie sagas in Spain and around the world, and it is that car racing and action have been the hallmarks of its plots, which have been starred by a large cast that identifies itself as the ‘family’, counting on actors of the prestige of Vin Diesel.

Now, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto It has become a trend, and yes, it is because of his physique, and it is that Vin has always shown to be in spectacular physical shape, with a well-defined and voluminous body. A body that he already transformed in his adolescence, when he was called a “worm.”

On his well-deserved vacation, he has decided to move to Europe, and more specifically to the coast of Italy, where you’ve wanted to rest and take a break from your demanding daily exercise routines.

That is why he has now been photographed on a yacht while cruising the coast of Italy with several friends and family. Some images that have quickly reached the whole world, being commented on by the physical change of it, as it appears with several extra kilos.

Social networks defend you

The actor’s photographs have gone viral, and despite what could be expected, he has not received criticism, quite the contrary, since most of the comments regarding the images have been praise.

The mere fact that Vin Diesel shows himself without complexes and without hiding on vacation, his fans liked a lot. In fact, a follower of his has wanted to give importance to other aspects of life outside of sport: “New photos of Vin Diesel in Italy. Life is enjoyed by eating too.”

Vin Diesel’s answer

Although he has received numerous messages of support, others have criticized him, and Vin Diesel has chosen to respond: “The response of the journalists with whom I have been speaking the last two days in New York is incredible. Today one wanted to see ‘daddy’s body’. I wonder if I should show them the photo … Body criticism is always wrong! “, has pointed.

“It’s like daddy’s body goes viral. I mean: I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and I really am a dad“added the renowned 54-year-old actor.