VIDEO: They present “the most advanced robot with a human face in the world” and the network explodes in jokes (and reactions of astonishment and fear)

The British company plans to show more examples of its robot early next year during the international technology exhibition, which will take place in Las Vegas (USA).

The British company Engineered Arts presented a robot with “human gestures and facial expressions”, which soon unleashed jokes on social networks, as well as reactions of astonishment and even fear.

“Ameca is the most advanced robot with a human face in the world, representing the forefront of technology […] and it is specifically designed as a platform for the development of future robotic technologies, “the company detailed on its website. In addition, it explained that the modular architecture of the machine allows to easily improve its capabilities through updates, both physical and ‘software’.

The robot’s face consists of eyes, cheeks, mouth, and forehead that change shape to reflect emotions ranging from amazement to surprise and happiness. The developer company published a video on Thursday to demonstrate the fluidity of the humanoid’s movements and the naturalness of his face.

However, the presentation led to mixed reactions from users. “That’s amazing! The facial expressions and movements look so natural!” Wrote one netizen, while another stressed that Ameca “probably has the most human expression you’ve seen so far.”

However, there were those who were not comfortable with technological development. “This is absolutely terrifying,” commented one YouTube user. While others they published some scenes from the movie ‘I, robot’ to compare Ameca with one of the NS-5 robots that get out of the control of humans.

“How it starts and how it will continue”, commented a netizen, together with the photo of the Engineered Arts presentation and the screenshot of a scene from ‘Yo, robot’.

“When he’s about to stick his middle finger out of your brother, but your mom comes in,” joked another, referring to one of Ameca’s gestures.

Although she looks like a human being, Ameca still can’t walk, and Engineered Arts promises to solve this problem as soon as possible. The company plans to show more examples during the CES 2022 International Technology Expo, which will take place in Las Vegas, USA, in January next year.