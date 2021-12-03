Variants like Ómicron help “to achieve social immunity more quickly”: López-Gatell

The variants of the Covid-19 that are more transmissible and that do not cause disease more serious, as in the case of Omicron, are helpful for the “social purpose of achieving social immunity more quickly,” explained the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

He assured that the new variant of the coronavirus does not cause more serious disease and will not significantly change the course of the disease. epidemic.

Read here: López-Gatell confirms the first case of the Ómicron variant in Mexico

During the ceremony for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the undersecretary was questioned about the first positive case of the Omicron variant in Mexico, confirmed this Friday.

“A variant that is more transmissible, such as Omicron, and that it does not cause disease more serious, in fact, it helps the social purpose of achieving immunity more quickly, ”said López-Gatell.

Although he recognized that these scenarios cannot be planned, since the existence of mutations it is a spontaneous phenomenon. “When one analyzes the reality of a variant more transmissible and that is no more virulent, helps mild cases to recover more quickly, “he said.

“It is not a new epidemic, It is not a new health problem, it is the same pandemic of Covid-19 which started in China in December 2019 ″, he assured.

The recommendations to the population, he continued, remain the same as they contemplate social distancing, hand washing and the use of masks; but he stressed that the concrete call is to get vaccinated, “Not for Omicron, by any variant that has existed or that exists ”.

You can read: Covid vaccine manufacturers must prepare to adjust for Omicron variant: WHO

About the first case of the new Omicron variant, he said that the person has disease mild, symptom minimum and his medical prognosis is that he comes out of the contagion in a favorable way. He also commented that the person has a history of having received with the Pfizer vaccine.

The Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), explained the official, would have the final results of the sample received from this patient until Sunday, then, based on the modifications made to the investigation protocol as a result of the call of the who to Omicron as a variant of risk, the evidence was sufficiently suggestive that it was the mutation.