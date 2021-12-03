TUDN commentator Raúl Pérez apologized to William Tesillo for racist comment

The sportscaster Raul Perez apologized to the player Emerald William Tesillo, after having made a racist comment against him during the broadcast of the Ida de la Semifinal Come in Tigers and Lion.

“The bruises are not going to be seen, but William Tesillo must already have a lot on his body,” Perez said after the player received a couple of shots to the body.

Through his personal Twitter account, Raúl Pérez released a statement in which he not only apologized to the player, also included his family, team and those who might be offended by it inappropriate speech.

“TO William Tesillo, his family, his teammates and all the people I may have offended with a comment during the transmission yesterday, I offer you a sincere apology, “reads the beginning of the statement.

Then he set out to defend his career professional ensuring that he has performed his work in an integral manner and always with respect to the sport.

“Throughout my 31 years of career I have behaved with absolute professionalism, dedication and respect for this sport that we love and must continue to be exemplary for all “.

Paco Villa, George Pietrasanta, Frame Cancun, among other commenters, endorsed the narrator and applauded his apology.

