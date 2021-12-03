Toyota Corolla Cross consolidates its global presence, debuted in Europe

As expected, the Toyota Corolla Cross for Europe offers the highest level of technology, refinement and safety. It is also a hybrid.

After Southeast Asia, Latin America, Japan and the United States, and already with a record of commercial successes in all these regions, now the Toyota corolla cross makes its triumphant arrival on the European market as the SUV version of the Corolla family. In addition to the sedan and SUV, there are the Corollas station wagon (Touring Sports) and hatchbacks.

Aesthetically it does not differ from the model we know, but if in the equipment, much more profuse in technology and comfort elements, and in the mechanical set. The fifth generation hybrid powertrain is more powerful and capable, taking the electrical energy of more powerful and lighter batteries.

In this case, the Corolla Cross carries a 2.0-liter gasoline engine which, together with an electric motor, delivers up to 200 hp of power and allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds. There are versions with intelligent electric all-wheel drive (AWD-i), with an additional 42 hp electric motor on the rear axle. The latter is activated automatically, according to the needs of the terrain.

Toyota Corolla Cross for Europe: full technology

But if things change under the hood, inside the European Toyota Corolla Cross there are differences compared to the model we know here. Have a 12.3 inch digital board, which takes the place of the analog board of which it is today the best-selling hybrid in Colombia, in our case with a 7-inch screen for the computer. In addition, there is an electric parking brake and panoramic ceiling.

Likewise, the multimedia system operates from a 10.5 inch touch screen instead of eight. It is based on the system Toyota Smart Connect, a connectivity package with information in the cloud about events on the road, as well as voice assistance and online updates. Sure, there are also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The European Corolla Cross also offers various connected services within the app. My T. Among them are the remote engine start, remote activation of the air conditioning, satellite location of the car and evaluation of the driving style. This item is also not available in the Latin American versions, which are sold even in Venezuela.

Security and assistance

How not, security is of the highest level in the Toyota Corolla Cross for Europe. Plus a new front central airbag looking to mitigate collisions between occupants in cases of side impact, there are several advanced assists. Some of them, already present in the model sold in Colombia.

Adaptive cruise control is listed, Forward collision alert with autonomous braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot alert and rear cross traffic. Other elements are the emergency braking signal, traffic sign recognition and 360 ° monitor.

